Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Resources prioritized to advance avexitide in hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia indications

Phase 3 LIMT-2 study of peginterferon lambda in chronic hepatitis delta discontinued due to safety findings

The company’s cash runway is expected to extend to Q3 2024

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for rare metabolic diseases, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023 and provided a business update.

“As we disclosed in June 2023, we continue to seek financial resources to advance avexitide in post-bariatric hypoglycemia, or PBH, where we see the highest revenue potential, into Phase 2 clinical trials “Have demonstrated proof of concept, and have FDA alignment on Phase 3 endpoint, sample size and study design,” said David Apelian, MD, PhD, MBA, CEO of Eager.

business highlights

avexitide For post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH)

A major orphan disease with increasing population; Causes of Complications in Bariatric Surgery

Its prevalence is about 180,000 in the US and about half that in the EU

Avexitide is the only drug in development with Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for PBH.

FDA alignment on pivotal Phase 3 study endpoints, sample size and design

for avexitide Congenital Hyperinsulinism (HI)

An extremely rare, life-threatening, pediatric disorder of persistent hypoglycemia that results in irreversible brain damage in up to 50% of children.

Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation

Zokinvi® (lonafarnib) for progeria and processing-deficient progeroid laminopathies

Achieves net revenue of $3.2 million in Q3 2023

incorporated

A 43% reduction in the workforce so far and cuts in out-of-pocket expenses related to the company’s hepatitis delta development program are expected to extend the company’s cash runway to the third quarter of 2024.

cash position

$39.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term securities due September 30, 2023

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $3.2 million, compared to $4.0 million for the same period in 2022. The decline was primarily due to a decline in US sales. This was partially offset by an increase in sales in France under the Company’s temporary authorizations for the use of Zokinvi®, compared to no such sales in the same period in 2022.

Cost of sales decreased by $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a non-conforming batch of inventory that was written off during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Research and development expenditures in the third quarter of 2023 were $14.6 million, compared to $22.2 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily attributed to a decrease in clinical and contract manufacturing expenses due to a decline in manufacturing costs for peginterferon lambda. and Avexitide, a decrease in compensation and personnel-related expenses due to a reduction in headcount, and a decrease in external services across programs, including consulting and advisory services, due to a decline in spending on the Company’s peginterferon lambda program.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $7.0 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in compensation and personnel-related expenses, including stock-based compensation, and a decrease in external services, including consulting, advisory and accounting services.

Total operating expenses included non-cash expenses of $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $4.0 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to changes in the amortization of premiums and discounts on debt securities due to current. Market and economic conditions and headcount reductions have resulted in decreased personnel-related expenses, including compensation and stock-based compensation.

The company reported a net loss for the third quarter of 2023 of $18.0 million, or $0.41 on a per-share basis. This compares to a net loss on a per-share basis of $27.1 million, or $0.62, for the same period in 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term debt securities totaled $39.4 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $98.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had 44,384,684 common shares outstanding.

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for rare metabolic diseases. Eiger’s lead product candidate, avexitide, is a well-characterized, first-in-class GLP-1 antagonist that is being developed for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) and congenital hyperinsulinism (HI). Avexitide is the only drug in development for PBH with Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Note regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future financial position, timing and outcomes of clinical results. , potential products, preclinical and clinical pipeline, regulatory objectives, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are our current statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyzes or current expectations, including, among other things, our ability to secure additional capital, the timing of our ongoing and planned clinical developments Contains; our ability to make any of our products or product candidates available in sufficient quantities for studies or to meet anticipated full-scale commercial demands; our ability to identify, pursue and enter into partnership opportunities for our virology assets; the adequacy of our cash, cash equivalents and investments to finance our operations through the third quarter of 2024, including the scope and impact of any savings from our workforce reductions and cash conservation efforts; Revenue potential of avexitide in post-bariatric hypoglycemia and congenital hyperinsulinism; our ability to finance the continued progress of our development pipeline, independently or through collaborations; and the likelihood of success of any of our products or product candidates. Actual results or events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements made by Eiger due to various important factors, including additional applicable risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Eiger’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June. 30, 2023 and Eiger’s subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information currently available to Eiger and speak only as of the date they were made. Eiger does not assume and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Investor:

sylvia wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Sciences Consultants

[email protected]

Media:

aljane reynolds

Wheelhouse Life Sciences Consultants

[email protected]

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (in thousands) 30 September,

2023 31st December,

2022(1) (Unaudited) Property Cash and cash equivalents $27,501 $25,798 short term debt securities 11,920 73,150 accounts receivable, net 1,321 1,749 Inventory, Net 1,105 2,853 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,777 13,985 total current assets 54,624 117,535 Property and equipment, net 677 696 Operating lease right to use assets 209 561 other assets 144 1,347 Total assets $55,654 $120,139 Liabilities and Shareholders’ (Deficit) Equity current liabilities 16,524 $25,121 other payables 40,734 39,708 Stockholders’ (loss) equity (1,604) 55,310 Total liabilities and shareholders’ (deficit) equity $55,654 $120,139

(1) Taken from the audited financial statements included in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operating Financial Data (in thousands, except per share and share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Product Revenue, Net $3,209 $4,024 $11,720 $10,038 other revenue , , 250 750 total revenue 3,209 4,024 11,970 10,788 Costs and Operating Expenses: cost of sales 115 1,231 (77) 1,492 research and development 14,568 22,198 50,717 56,761 Selling General and Administrative 5,454 6,964 20,502 20,804 total operating expenses 20,137 30,393 71,142 79,057 loss from operations (16,928) (26,369) (59,172) (68,269) interest expense (1,412) (1,092) (4,040) (2,912) interest income 485 347 1,856 613 Other (expense) income, net (175) 3 (149) (1,044) loss before provision for taxes (18,030) (27,111) (61,505) (71,612) Provision for income taxes , , 4 26 net loss $(18,030) $(27,111) $(61,509) $(71,638) Net loss per ordinary share: basic and slim $(0.41) $(0.62) $(1.39) $(1.76) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: basic and slim 44,320,164 44,010,553 44,254,711 40,806,581

(1) Three months ended 30 September, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 research and development $650 $856 $2,001 $2,301 General and administrative 388 1,366 2,324 4,176 Total Stock-Based Compensation Expense $1,038 $2,222 $4,325 $6,477

View original content to download multimedia:

Source Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Source: www.bing.com