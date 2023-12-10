Current President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has been in power since mid-2014 and is expected to remain in the top spot until 2030.

Egyptians have begun voting in a presidential election in which President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is facing no serious challenge and is almost certain to win another term, keeping him in power until 2030.

The elections have been overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The focus of almost all Egyptians has been the war on their country’s eastern borders and the suffering of Palestinian civilians in the coastal region.

The three-day voting, which begins on Sunday, also comes amid Egypt’s crippling economic crisis.

According to official figures, this is a country where almost a third of its population of about 105 million people live in poverty.

The crisis stems from mismanagement of the economy – but also from the coronavirus pandemic and the fallout from the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine, which has roiled the global economy.

El-Sisi faces three other candidates: Farid Zahran, head of the opposition Social Democratic Party; Wafd Party Chairman Abdel-Sanad Yamama; and Hazem Omar, head of the Republican People’s Party.

An ambitious young presidential candidate, Ahmed Altantawi, dropped out of the race after failing to obtain the necessary signatures from residents to secure his candidacy. He blamed his failure on harassment of his campaign staff and supporters by security agencies.

El-Sisi voted at a polling station in the Cairo suburb of Heliopolis as voting opened at 9 a.m. local time.

If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, voting is scheduled for January 8-10, according to the National Election Authority, the judicial-headed body that runs the electoral process.

The Egyptian expatriate cast his vote in early December.

Ahead of the vote, the Interior Ministry, which oversees police forces, deployed thousands of troops across the country to secure the election.

More than 67 million people are eligible to vote – and officials are hoping for a high turnout to legitimize the election.

Al-Sisi, a career military officer, was first elected as president in mid-2014, a year after he served as defense minister amid widespread street protests against his one-year rule in an elected but divisive The Islamist president was led by a military coup.

El-Sisi was re-elected to a second, four-year term in 2018.

Then, he faced only a single challenger, a little-known politician who entered the race at the last minute to save the government the embarrassment of a one-candidate election after several candidates had dropped out or been arrested. became involved.

In 2019, constitutional amendments passed in a general referendum added two years to el-Sisi’s second term, allowing him to run for a third, six-year term.

Under his watch, authorities have launched a major crackdown on dissent. Thousands of government critics have been silenced or jailed, mainly Islamists but also prominent secular activists, including those behind the 2011 uprising that ousted longtime dictator Hosni Mubarak. Was ousted from power.

The economy has become a headache for el-Sisi’s government which launched an ambitious reform program in 2016.

The program, supported by the International Monetary Fund, aims to address long-standing distortions in the country’s dilapidated economy.

This includes painful authority measures such as subsidy cuts and the infusion of local currency. In return, Egypt received a series of loans from the IMF and recognition from the West.

However, such austerity measures caused prices to rise, which had a huge impact on ordinary Egyptians.

The war in Ukraine has increased the burden as the Middle Eastern nation falls short of the foreign currency needed to buy essentials such as fuel and grain. Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer and traditionally imports most of its grain from Ukraine and Russia.

