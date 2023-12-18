The National Elections Authority claimed that his victory was widely considered certain and that he won 89.6 percent of the vote.

El-Sisi, who has ruled with an undisputed grip for the past nine years, ran against three virtually unknown opponents.

The National Elections Authority said turnout was 66.8 percent among more than 67 million registered voters. “Voting turnout is the highest in Egypt’s history,” electoral commission head Hazem Badawi said as he announced the official results.

The vote was overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza on Egypt’s eastern border, which threatens to spill over into wider regional unrest.

The North African country is also struggling with an economic crisis, where monthly inflation has soared above 30 percent. Over the past 22 months, the Egyptian pound has lost 50 percent of its value against the dollar, with a third of the country’s 105 million people already living in poverty, according to official figures.

El-Sisi, a key Western ally in the region, has faced international criticism over Egypt’s human rights record and harsh crackdown on dissent, as did President Hosni Mubarak before him.

Despite this, Egypt has been the top recipient of US aid since signing the US-brokered peace accord with Israel in 1979. In recent years Congress has imposed sanctions to pressure Egypt’s leaders to stop human rights abuses.

The United States will provide Egypt with 1.2 billion euros of military aid this year – of which 290 million euros are conditional on human rights being better respected.

The State Department said in September it would withhold 78 million euros, saying it was legally obliged to hold it back given Egypt’s lack of progress on certain rights, including those of political prisoners.

Human Rights Watch tweeted that violations and repression marred the election.

In the months before the election, al-Sisi vowed to address the country’s poor economy without offering specifics.

Experts and economists widely agree that the current crisis stems from years of mismanagement and an unbalanced economy where private companies are squeezed by state-owned companies.

Egypt’s economy has also been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and the broader fallout from the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine, which has roiled global markets.

El-Sisi’s government launched an ambitious IMF-backed reform program in 2016, but austerity measures drove up prices, hitting ordinary Egyptians hard.

Last December, the government secured a second IMF deal on a promise to implement economic reforms, including a floating exchange rate. Since then the cost of basic goods, especially imports, has surged.

Under al-Sisi’s watch, thousands of government critics were silenced or jailed. They are primarily Islamists, but also prominent secular activists and opposition figures, including many of those behind the 2011 uprising that ousted longtime dictator Hosni Mubarak from power.

El-Sisi, a career military officer who served as defense minister, led a military coup in 2013 amid widespread street protests against the one-year rule of an elected but divisive Islamist president.

He was first elected President in mid-2014, then re-elected in 2018. A year later, constitutional amendments passed in a general referendum added two years to el-Sisi’s second term and allowed him to run for a third, six years. -Year period.

Republican People’s Party chief Hazem Omar came in second place with 4.5 percent of the vote, followed by opposition Social Democratic Party chief Farid Zahran with 4 percent. Wafd Party President Abdel-Sanad Yamama received less than 2 percent of the vote.

An ambitious young presidential candidate, Ahmed Altantawi, dropped out of the race after failing to obtain the necessary signatures from residents to secure his candidacy. He was considered el-Sisi’s most credible opposition figure and said that harassment by security agencies against his campaign staff and supporters prevented him from reaching the vote threshold for candidacy.

