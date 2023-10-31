Egyptian healthtech Almonir raises $3.6 million to expand its platform to treat diabetes and obesity techcrunch

Obesity and prediabetes are major health concerns in Africa and the Middle East, affecting more than 40% of the population. 20% of adults in Egypt have diabetes; In Saudi Arabia this figure is 30%. In Nigeria, 1 in 17 adults has diabetes. The problem of prediabetes and obesity is even more widespread. Nevertheless, it is important to recognize that these health challenges are largely preventable through lifestyle management and monitoring.

In this context, the importance of Egyptian healthtech company Almounir cannot be underestimated. The platform has secured $3.6 million in funding on a mission to revolutionize healthcare for individuals struggling with diabetes and obesity.

Dubai-based Global Ventures led the seed round. Other international investors participated, including Proparco and Digital Africa through the Bridge Fund, Wrightwood Investments – the family office of Diane and Henry Engelhardt from the UK, and other leading international funds. Almonir has revealed that the funds raised will be primarily allocated to support the development and expansion of DRU, which he describes as “the first patient-centric, digitally enabled lifestyle and diabetes management platform in the Middle East and Africa”. Marks as. The platform plays a vital role in the prevention and management of diabetes, prediabetes and obesity by connecting patients to a wide network of doctors and healthcare providers through its app.

Co-founder and CEO Noah Khater shared with TechCrunch that the seed investment will help attract top talent to join Almonir. Additionally, it is exploring potential product expansion into neighboring markets in Africa and the Middle East. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nigeria and Kenya are the top destinations for healthcare companies next year.

The capital increase follows Almonir’s significant growth. The Giza-based startup serves more than 120,000 patients through a network of nine hospitals and clinics in Egypt. According to Khater, the healthtech has seen its business volume and revenue numbers double within the last year.

From ophthalmology to diabetes care

In 2017, Khater launched Almuneer as a group of tech-enabled clinics with an emphasis on ophthalmology. The chief executive told TechCrunch that he started the company based on first-hand experience as an ophthalmologist and practicing physician. In the early 2000s, Khater trained in the US and was deeply impressed by the quality of health services. Patients had easy access to all their medical data, and communication with their healthcare providers was excellent. The careful documentation of even the most straightforward medical procedures left a deep impression on him.

Seeing this level of health care excellence in the US inspired him to strive for similar benefits for the Egyptian population. This campaign inspired him to establish Almonir with Rania Qadri. Cadry serves as CTO and brings her background in economics and social science computing to the startup.

“Most of my patients were diabetics, even as a retina specialist. And as you know, a long-term patient’s journey can be harrowing. Diabetes is a disease that affects a large number of people throughout their lives. And with so many ups and downs, there is always a need for reassurance,” Khater said. “Whether it’s in terms of connecting with a doctor, asking questions, or making sure your data or medical records are OK. So, it was clear that this type of service did not exist and was very fragmented in Egypt. A typical diabetic or chronic patient will have multiple doctors at different locations and their data will be lost. So, having all this in one place in your pocket was something that was missing. In Egypt, we have gone to about 110 million; You can imagine how many people this problem affects.”

dru app

After operating a tech-enabled ophthalmology clinic, Almunir expanded to serve diabetes and chronic disease patients. Subsequently, it shifted from managing digital clinics to providing operational support for external doctors and healthcare providers. In this capacity, Almounir deploys comprehensive practice management software, including financial, electronic medical records and booking systems that are all interconnected.

The change also coincided with the launch of its patient-centric app, DRU. With DRU, patients can upload their medical records, including vital metrics like blood sugar and blood pressure. The app provides access to their latest medical data and current medications and allows doctors to view these records. Additionally, the subscription-based app offers tele-consultation options, enabling patients to connect with healthcare workers via chat or phone.

“We have many patients from Africa and the Middle East who come to Egypt for treatment because of two things. Firstly, there is good medical expertise in this field and secondly because of its affordability. So, when those patients go back home after getting treatment, one of the biggest challenges is that it is difficult to maintain contact with doctors or healthcare providers, the CEO said. “Even if they do, they don’t have the same care or attention when they fly. Therefore, the app allows them to upload medical records or latest tests. “It also helps in communication with doctors so that they do not have to go back to Egypt again and again for follow-ups.”

Expanding Product Offering

Still, Almounir aims to expand and enhance its service offerings, Khater says. In the next few months, the six-year-old healthtech plans to launch patient-customized treatment and nutrition plans. Patients can subscribe to personalized plans for uncontrolled diabetes and obesity focusing on improving blood pressure and blood sugar. Almounir’s revenue comes from subscriptions and these customized plans. The healthtech also takes a percentage of the fees charged to doctors for referrals and is set to add marketplace revenue to the mix. The marketplace will connect patients with essential consumables such as glucose monitors, blood sugar strips, hand and foot care products and nutrition plans.

Meanwhile, the seed investment will be instrumental in driving adoption of the recently launched DRU app. It will also focus on expanding the provider ecosystem to include doctors, health coaches, laboratories, and nutritionists (in which it is launching the DRU app for doctors in the first quarter of 2024.)

Nour Swid, Founder and Managing Partner of Global Ventures, said, “Over the past few years, we have been privileged to work with a fantastic group of healthcare entrepreneurs who are improving the lives of patients around the world, providing care “Raising access, quality and cost.” Commented “Noha and Rania are now part of this group. We are excited to work with them as they leverage their specialized expertise in business-building and chronic care to tackle the prevalent health problems in the Middle East and Africa. On its mission to become the lifelong companion of diabetics in the region, Almounir is a unique and essential innovation.

