Egyptian fintech Bankonbox raises funding from DisruptTech Fund

• December 11, 2023

Source: africanheroes

Amid Egypt’s digital banking transformation, DisruptTech Fund, a leading venture capital entity specializing in financial technology in the country, has officially announced a strategic investment in Banknbox. Banknbox, a leader in digital services and non-traditional payments technology, is set to leverage this partnership to offer innovative services and comprehensive solutions previously unavailable to local and regional banks and financial technology firms.

This investment not only facilitates Banknbox’s expansion into new markets, but also enhances its capabilities to meet the growing needs of clients, while aligning with the DisrupTech Fund’s broader objectives in its investments in various companies.

This collaboration underlines Banknbox’s distinctive capabilities in providing integrated services through its internally developed platform, making it a leader in payment processing and digital banking technology. Building on BancoBox’s 15 years of experience in financial technology solutions, the DisruptTech Fund aims to inform its current and future investments while expanding its portfolio with a focus on integrated platforms.

Banknbox, with a mission to provide secure solutions adhering to the highest standards, aligns with the Central Bank of Egypt’s vision to promote financial inclusion, banking technology and digital payments. The collaboration seeks to provide customers a seamless digital banking experience, with an emphasis on innovation, customer satisfaction and transformation of operational norms within banks and companies.

Mohammed Okasha, CEO of DisruptTech Fund, expressed his excitement for the partnership, highlighting its potential to revolutionize the industry. He stressed the commitment to invest in innovative technologies that support fintech companies, enabling the provision of secure and innovative services.

This investment positions Banknbox to use the Egyptian market as a launchpad for operations, serving both local and regional markets while supporting the company’s global expansion.

Basem Mahmoud, CEO of BancoBox, expressed pride in the achievements to date and the collaboration with DisruptTech Fund. He highlighted the shared mission of providing integrated banking services and payment technology. Mahmoud emphasized the value of DisruptTech’s expertise in financial technology investments to help Bancobox grow its platform and expand its reach in Egypt and the wider region.

Banknbox has developed a suite of digital services internally, focusing on flexibility, adaptability and cost-effectiveness. These services include phone banking applications, internet banking, electronic wallets, tokenization services, e-KYC services, artificial intelligence technologies, chatbots, open banking APIs, automated branch services and communication service technologies.

In addition to offering comprehensive services, Banknbox is currently in talks with banks and financial institutions within and outside Egypt to provide a range of services based on its strong infrastructure and established systems. These interactions are based on the company’s experience with numerous institutions around the world spanning over 15 countries. Banknbox’s services include ATM machine management, transaction monitoring, POS and soft-POS electronic payment machines, white-label electronic payment gateways and anti-fraud systems with artificial intelligence, providing services across various sectors such as finance, healthcare and transportation. completes. ,

Source: www.bing.com