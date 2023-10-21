(Bloomberg) — The war between Israel and Hamas has put Egypt’s role as a regional powerbroker in the spotlight, potentially lending it Western support as it tries to avoid a deepening economic crisis.

Most read from Bloomberg

With long-standing ties with Israel and a border with Gaza, Egypt’s stance is becoming key to the fate of any refugees and the continued flow of aid to the besieged territory’s 2 million residents, as Israel ousts Hamas. Critical supplies have been cut off in response to the deadly attack. 7 October attack.

It opens up opportunities for the most populous Arab nation as it grapples with its worst economic outlook in decades and President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi prepares for elections in less than two months. However, many domestic and regional views seem to reject any refugee agreement.

The Israeli government has talked to counterparts from several countries about temporarily housing Palestinians fleeing violence in Gaza in Egypt, according to officials with knowledge of the matter. Israel has suggested they could be moved to tent camps in the Sinai Peninsula – funded by the UN and the US – and then returned after the military operation ends, the people said. It is unclear whether Israel passed this idea directly to Egypt.

Miret Mabrouk, director of the Egypt Program in Washington, said, “Clearly the hope on the part of Israel and the United States was that Egypt would accept economic incentives to allow Gazans to enter Egypt at a time when it is facing an economic crisis. ” Based Middle East Institute.

Still, “there is little or no basis to go against decades of policy of not allowing Palestinian displacement,” he said, while temptations “could become a political liability, especially in an election year.”

Still, several economists, bankers and investors Bloomberg spoke to during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Morocco this month saw Egypt likely to get some economic support, regardless of its refugee stance. . The crisis has reminded global players of the North African nation’s status as a regional pivot, further reinforcing the view that it is too big to fail.

Egypt, which reached a deal with the IMF in December, is already in talks to expand that rescue program from $3 billion to more than $5 billion, people familiar with the discussions told Bloomberg this month.

Read more: Egypt looks to increase IMF loan by more than $5 billion amid currency crisis

According to Riccardo Fabiani, Crisis Group’s North Africa project director, it is possible that the IMF’s major shareholders in the US and Europe will pressure the Washington-based lender to soften its requirements and keep the program going despite the slow pace of reforms in Cairo. Can put.

This is also because the current conflict serves to highlight the growing instability on all sides in Egypt, Libya, Sudan and now Gaza. Fabiani said the US and Europe face the need to ensure that “Cairo remains a stable and reliable partner in the region” that “deserves external support”.

There was evidence of that international focus on Saturday when al-Sisi hosted a “summit for peace” in Cairo, attended by Middle Eastern and European leaders.

diplomatic offensive

The recent flurry of diplomacy centered on Cairo has marked a return to Egypt’s traditional role, which had figured prominently in every discussion of power politics throughout the region in the second half of the 20th century.

It united Arab forces and led to the 1973 attack on Israel that led to the Yom Kippur War, before the two countries signed a peace treaty and established full diplomatic relations in 1980, becoming strategic allies.

Since Hamas, which the US and Europe designate a terrorist group, began its attack on Israel, al-Sisi has been honored by many world leaders. US President Joe Biden reaffirmed the two countries’ “enduring, strategic partnership” in a call. Visiting Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised German-Egyptian unity in working to prevent “conflagration” in the Middle East. Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly in Beijing.

“This war underscores the important role that Egypt has always played in security in and around Gaza,” said Robert Satloff, executive director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

That hasn’t hurt European governments, which woke up to Egypt’s importance as a regional gas producer after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine last year. European officials visited to assess Egypt’s potential as a gas supplier with Israel’s help to replace at least some Russian supplies.

The same governments are now asking for help from Al-Sisi to reduce pressure on Gaza. But he has rejected any suggestion of Egypt hosting Gazan refugees, suggesting Israel should instead take Palestinians to its own Negev desert. “Until Israel implements its stated plan to destroy Hamas, they can take the Palestinians there,” he said on Wednesday.

Read more: Egypt leader says Israel should take in people fleeing Gaza

Egypt already hosts about 9 million refugees and other migrants from countries including Syria, Sudan, Yemen and Libya. Opening the route to Palestinians could also create a new security threat in the Sinai Peninsula, where the army has only just managed to gain control in its battle with Islamist militants.

Jordan has also refused to accept more Palestinians and it is unlikely that Egypt will become a regional exception and take in the refugees, with many doubtful they will ever be allowed to return to Gaza. This would risk being seen as facilitating another mass displacement in the Arab world and as betraying the Palestinian cause that is vocally supported by all Arab countries.

Moreover, while Egypt could absorb a certain number of people, the domestic political consequences would be “huge,” said Satloff of the Washington Institute. “The political leadership recognizes that this is a red line that should not be crossed and would rather face a worsening financial crisis than accept large numbers of refugees.”

There is precedent for Cairo benefiting from the outbreak of a regional war.

Egypt won forgiveness of half of its $20.2 billion debt owed to the US and its allies in exchange for support for the anti-Iraq coalition during the 1991 Gulf War – one of the most generous developments ever granted by creditor countries.

The US wanted to reward Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak for his important role in uniting Arab countries against Saddam Hussein and reimburse Egypt for huge financial losses in the war. Egypt also sent armed forces to participate.

That scenario would be difficult to repeat, however. The general consensus at the time was that since Kuwait had been invaded, it needed to be supported, and while Egypt’s involvement was “no great joy in military circles, it was not a particularly hard sell and debt relief was a very The big addition was incentives,” according to Mabrouk of the Middle East Institute.

This is not the case today, not least because Egypt’s commitment cannot be compared with its burden in 1991, when it was the second largest source of manpower in the US-led coalition, and therefore was not entitled to the same level of economic assistance. Couldn’t hope. , Satloff said.

unusual

According to strategists, one way out of the dilemma could be for Egypt to offer Saudi Arabia to co-lead the Palestinian issue for the Arab world in exchange for financial aid. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aware of domestic anger at Israel, might welcome such an initiative to boost his regional profile, although he was absent from Saturday’s summit.

Crisis Group’s Fabiani said the fluid situation could provide Egypt with other opportunities to play a mediator role that could be rewarded.

For now, Egypt will try to play a constructive role “in the hope that its contribution will be acknowledged by its international and regional partners and potentially rewarded economically,” he said.

–With assistance from Ethan Broner.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com