Egg producers must pay at least $18 million in damages for raising prices in the 2000s, including a conspiracy to limit US supply.

A federal jury in Illinois ordered several food manufacturing companies to pay $17.7 million in damages—tripling the amount under federal law to more than $53 million—for conspiring to limit the supply of eggs in the U.S. Major egg producers were sued.

The jury ruled last week that egg producers used various methods to limit the domestic supply of eggs to raise the price of products during the 2000s. The time frame of the conspiracy was an issue throughout the case; Jurors ultimately determined that the damages occurred between 2004 and 2008.

The damages award was handed down Friday in the Northern District of Illinois. According to federal antitrust law, damages are automatically tripled, bringing the total to more than $53 million. Court documents on the verdict were not readily available Friday evening, but statements from a lawyer for the manufacturers and one of the egg producers confirmed the total of $17.7 million.

“We are extremely grateful for the jury’s service and findings,” Brandon Fox, the attorney representing the food manufacturers, said in a statement. “This was an important case for many reasons, and the jury’s award recognizes its importance.”

Attorneys for the four egg suppliers named in the lawsuit did not immediately respond to phone messages Friday. Court documents show the defendants deny the claims.

Egg suppliers include the family company of its former chairman John Rust, who is running for US Senate in Indiana. In a written statement on the verdict, Rust said the jury’s decision “will be appealed.”

The jury found that egg suppliers exported eggs abroad to reduce the total supply to the domestic market, as well as limited the number of hens by other means, including cage space, early slaughter and flock reduction, court documents. stated in.

Jurors were specifically told not to consider recent changes in the price of eggs during their deliberations.

Food manufacturers joining as plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the egg producers are Kraft Foods Global, Inc., The Kellogg Company, General Mills, Inc. and Nestlé USA, Inc. Are. The jury found that the egg suppliers participating in the conspiracy were Cal-Maine. Foods, Inc., United Egg Producers, Inc., United States Egg Marketers, Inc. and Rose Acre Farms, Inc., a southern Indiana-based company of which Rust was previously president.

Rose Acre Farms, which identifies itself as the second-largest egg producer in the U.S., disagreed with the jury’s decision in a written statement.

“Rose Acre has consistently denied being part of any anti-competitive egg price-fixing conspiracy and we continue to explore and consider all legal options, including post-trial relief and appeals,” the statement said. will continue.”

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. said in a written statement that it has petitioned the court to rule in its favor and that it will continue to evaluate its options, “including an appeal if necessary.”

The statement said, “Cal-Maine Foods respects the jury’s verdict and appreciates that the damages awarded by the jury are relatively modest compared to the damages sought, but is disappointed with the verdict because Cal-Maine Foods believes “The company has done nothing wrong.” Said.

Email messages sent to United Egg Producers and United States Egg Marketers representatives were not immediately returned Friday.

In his statement, Rust attacked his rival, U.S. Representative Jim Banks, saying he had sided with “mega corporations rather than the American farmer” after the jury’s decision.

Rust said, “Voters can be assured that if elected, Banks will bring his anti-agriculture and pro-mega-corporation platform to the House.”

In response, Banks said in a written statement, “Hoosiers will not vote for a crook.”

Rust is currently suing the Indiana Secretary of State over a controversial state law that could prevent his name from appearing on the primary ballot as a Republican candidate. By law, a candidate must vote in two primaries with the party with which they are affiliated or the county party chair must approve their candidacy. Rust has argued that the law is unconstitutional and vague.

Rust faces an uphill battle for the GOP nomination: Banks has received the endorsement of the Indiana Republican Party and former President Donald Trump. The seat is currently held by Republican Mike Braun, who is running for governor next year.

