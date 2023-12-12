Some Moscow residents claim egg prices have doubled as Russia struggles with persistent inflation and Western sanctions.

Advertisement

Rising egg prices against a backdrop of high inflation and economic restrictions are worrying Russian authorities, especially as eggs are a symbolic and central component of the festive season.

The Kremlin has stressed for months that Russia is bravely resisting retaliatory measures imposed on the country since it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, leading to 5.5% growth in the third quarter. While indicates – 3.5% at the same time in 2022.

As presidential elections approach in March 2024, which are expected to once again extend Vladimir Putin’s mandate, officials are even more determined to deliver an optimistic message.

But Russians’ purchasing power has actually declined over the past two years, thanks to a very weak ruble and extremely high inflation, which stood at 7.48% year-on-year in November.

The price of eggs has become a particular example that has incensed the media and Internet users in a country where public debate has been largely extinguished against a backdrop of repression.

Government plans export ban

According to the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat), the average price of eggs in Russia in November rose 40.29% year-on-year.

Muscovite consumers report even greater increases.

“Before, I used to buy eggs for 70 rubles a dozen. Now they cost between 130 and 140 rubles – double the price,” 21-year-old student Ilya Zaroubin told AFP.

“I’m shocked! (…) What’s happening with prices is terrible. Not just for eggs, but for all products”, said Elizaveta Chalyaevska, a 76-year-old pensioner who lives on the streets of Moscow.

In response, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) on Friday authorized the import of eggs from Turkey, and the Russian Agriculture Ministry is proposing a six-month ban on egg exports.

Last week, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov ordered prosecutors to launch regional investigations into producers and sales outlets for any unfair price increases.

Inflation in egg prices led to some unusual scenes on Saturday, with crowds lining up for eggs at an agricultural fair in the Belgorod region as prices were much lower than in supermarkets, according to a video that went viral on social media .

“So that everyone can buy eggs, it has been decided to sell only two dozen eggs per person,” Deputy Regional Governor Yulia Chechedrina said in response to the crowd.

“There is no shortage (…), there will be eggs for everyone,” he said on Telegram.

celebration in danger

The fear of shortages is reminiscent of Soviet times when queues and tips to buy basic food items became an everyday challenge.

According to experts cited by Russian media, the increase in egg prices is due to the increase in the cost of poultry feed and veterinary products, which is an indirect consequence of Western sanctions, which have led to an increase in the price of imported products.

According to Rosstat, the price of chicken increased by 29.26% in November 2023 compared to the same month last year.

Russian families are closely keeping an eye on the price of eggs in December, as eggs and mayonnaise are central ingredients in year-end festive meals, especially Olivier salad, the main Russian New Year’s Eve dish.

Advertisement

“No matter what it takes, I’m going to make the Olivier salad myself for New Year’s Eve, even if the products have become more expensive,” Elena, 60, an administrator at a psychological support service in Moscow, told AFP.

“But it’s sad and it’s a shame [the eggs] Have gone up like this,” he said.

Source