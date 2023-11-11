Almost a year after its implosion, the once crypto giant has taken another step in trying to recover funds from third parties.

In this case, FTX’s legal team is reportedly after previous competitor – Bybit – for more than $950 million worth of cryptocurrencies and cash.

Bloomberg reported that FTX has already sued Bybit Fintech Ltd. and two of its corporate affiliates for $953 million in cash and crypto that was seized from the defunct exchange shortly before it filed for bankruptcy protection in mid-November 2022. Was withdrawn.

According to Friday’s lawsuit, Bybit’s investment arm — Mirana Corp. — had “special VIP benefits” at FTX that most other clients did not have. This meant the former had the opportunity to get their assets back before last year’s collapse.

The complaint filed in Delaware alleges that Bybit pressured FTX staff members into giving priority to completing withdrawals faster than other customers. Nearly a third of the total amount ($327 million) was withdrawn from FTX between November 7 and 8 – the time when the service was halted, the filing reads.

According to the complaint, FTX valued the total assets at $953 million using prices from November 1.

Bybit, which describes itself as “the most trusted cryptocurrency exchange” on X, has yet to officially respond to the lawsuit.

After the collapse of FTX, Bybit, like many other crypto companies at the time, had to reduce its workforce by 30%. On the other hand, the exchange was one of the beneficiaries of FTX’s steep decline, as its trading volume increased over the first several months.

FTX’s new executives and legal team are trying to recover the lost funds from multiple sources. This includes Stanford University returning past gifts and FTX launching a lawsuit against former ambassadors such as Naomi Osaka and Shaquille O’Neal.

