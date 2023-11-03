Literature search results

A total of 71 records were initially retrieved. Two duplicates were excluded, and the remaining records were manually screened for eligibility criteria. Finally, six RCTs met the eligibility criteria and were included in our study24,25,26,27,28,29. Figure 1 represents the PRISMA flow diagram, which shows the detailed search strategy results and study selection process.

Figure 1 PRISMA flow diagram shows the detailed process of search strategy results and study selection. From: Page MJ, McKenzie JE, Bossuyt PM, Boutron I, Hoffmann TC, Mulrow CD et al. The PRISMA 2020 statement: an updated guideline for reporting systematic reviews. BMJ 2021:372:n71. doi: 10.1136/bmj.n71. For more information, visit: http://www.prosma-statement.org/.

Characteristics of the included studies

The total number of patients who received PEX168 was 826, distributed as follows: 374 patients were given PEX168 at 100 ug, 340 were given PEX168 at 200 ug, and 112 were given PEX168 at 300 ug, while 422 were in the control group. Four trials were multicenter24, 25, 27, 29, whereas two were single-center trials26, 28. In four trials24, 25, 27, 29, the participants were diabetic, and in two trials26, 28, participants were only included if they were diabetic with obesity. PEX168 was administered as monotherapy in three trials24, 26, 29 and in combination with metformin in three trials25, 27, 28. The control group received metformin in four trials25,26,27,28 and only placebo in two trials24, 29. The detailed study characteristics and participants’ baseline data are presented in Tables 1 and 2, respectively.

Table 1 Summary of the included studies.

Table 2 Baseline characteristics of the included studies.

Risk of bias assessment

The quality of the included studies was assessed using the revised Cochrane risk of bias tool, as shown in supplementary Fig. 1. Three trials25, 27, 29 had a low risk of bias in all domains. There was no information regarding allocation concealment in two trials24, 28. Yang et al.24 had a high risk of bias resulting from missing outcome data and deviation from the intended intervention. There were some concerns regarding the selection of the reported results in three trials24, 26, 28.

Pairwise meta-analysis findings

Glycemic control

PEX168 as an add-on therapy to metformin was significantly superior to metformin in lowering FBG (MD = −1.20, 95% CI (−1.78, − 0.62), p < 0.0001), HbA1c (MD = −1.01, 95% CI (−1.48, − 0.53), p < 0.0001), and PPG (MD = −1.94, 95% CI (−2.99, − 0.90), p = 0.0003). Pooled studies were heterogeneous for HbA1c (I2 = 76%, P = 0.04) and PPG (I2 = 82%, P = 0.004) and homogeneous for FBG (I2 = 34%, P = 0.22). PEX168 monotherapy was significantly superior to placebo in terms of FBG (MD = −2.72, 95% CI (−5.19, − 0.25), p = 0.03) and HbA1c (MD = −0.98, 95% CI (−1.20, − 0.77), p < 0.00001), but was statistically insignificant regarding PPG (MD = −2.97, 95% CI (−6.02, 0.09), p = 0.06). Pooled studies were homogeneous for HbA1c (I2 = 0%, P = 0.72) and heterogeneous for FBG (I2 = 98%, P < 0.00001) and PPG (I2 = 72%, P = 0.06). Table 3 shows the sample size and pairwise meta-analysis results for each outcome. Figure 2 shows the forest plots of the meta-analysis of FBG (a), HbA1c (b), and PPG (c) for each group.

Table 3 shows sample size and pairwise meta-analysis results for each outcome.

Figure 2 The glycemic control effects of PEX168 added to metformin vs. metformin and PEX168 monotherapy vs. placebo. Forest plots of random-effects meta-analysis are shown for (a) the mean difference in fasting blood glucose, (b) the mean difference in HbA1c, and (c) the mean difference in postprandial plasma glucose.

Lipid profiles

PEX168 added to metformin was similar to metformin for TG (MD = −0.03, 95% CI (−0.33, 0.27), p = 0.86), LDL (MD = −0.07, 95% CI (−0.55, 0.40), p = 0.76), and HDL (MD = 0.04, 95% CI (−0.06, 0.14), p = 0.43). Pooled studies were homogenous for TG (I2 = 32%, P = 0.23) and heterogenous for HDL (I2 = 67%, P = 0.05) and LDL (I2 = 86%, P = 0.0008). Table 3 shows the sample size and pairwise meta-analysis results for each outcome. Figure 3 shows the forest plots of the meta-analysis of TG (a), LDL (b), and HDL (c).

Figure 3 The blood lipid level effects of PEX168 added to metformin vs. metformin. Forest plots of random-effects meta-analysis are shown for (a) the mean difference in triglycerides, (b) the mean difference in low-density lipoprotein, and (c) the mean difference in high-density lipoprotein.

Body weight

PEX168 as an add-on therapy to metformin was not significantly different from metformin in lowering body weight (MD = −3.47, 95% CI (−10.86, 3.92), p = 0.36). Pooled studies were heterogeneous (I2 = 90%, P = 0.002). Table 3 shows the sample size and pairwise meta-analysis results for each outcome. Figure 4a shows the forest plot of the meta-analysis of weight loss. However, subgrouping studies based on baseline body weight revealed that PEX168 was effective in obese patients (MD = −5.46, 95% CI (−7.90, − 3.01), p < 0.0001) but insignificant in non-obese patients (MD = 0.06, 95% CI (−0.47, 0.59), p = 0.83). Pooled studies were homogenous for both subgroups (I2 = 58%, P = 0.12) and (I2 = 0%, P = 0.87). Figure 4b shows the forest plot of the meta-analysis of weight loss for obese and non-obese diabetic patients.

Figure 4 A forest plot of random-effects meta-analysis for the weight loss effects of PEX168 added to metformin vs. metformin, as shown in (a). A forest plot of random-effects meta-analysis for subgroup analysis of the effect of PEX168 on weight loss in obese and non-obese diabetic patients is shown in (b).

Safety

In the pairwise meta-analysis, PEX168 added to metformin showed a significant incidence of nausea compared to metformin alone (RR = 4.82, 95% CI (1.14, 20.35), p = 0.03), while the incidence of vomiting (RR = 5.90, 95% CI (0.78, 44.90), p = 0.09), diarrhea (RR = 3.67, 95% CI (0.84, 16.06), p = 0.08), any adverse events (AEs) (RR = 1.93, 95% CI (0.53, 7.02), p = 0.32), and discontinuation of the study due to AEs (RR = 1.02, 95% CI (0.30, 3.44), p = 0.97) were insignificant. Pooled studies were homogeneous for all outcomes (I2 = 0%, P > 0.10) except any AEs (I2 = 89%, P = 0.003). Compared to placebo, PEX168 monotherapy significantly raised the risk of nausea and vomiting (RR = 9.88, 95% CI (1.35, 72.01), p = 0.02), (RR = 9.51, 95% CI (1.31, 68.93), p = 0.03), while the incidences of any AEs (RR = 1.32, 95% CI (0.51, 3.39), p = 0.57), and diarrhea (RR = 1.67, 95% CI (0.25, 11.25), p = 0.60). Pooled studies were homogeneous for all outcomes (I2 < 60%, P > 0.10). Table 3 shows the sample size and pairwise meta-analysis results for each outcome. Figure 5 shows the forest plots of the meta-analysis of AEs (a), nausea (b), vomiting (c), diarrhea (d), and (e) discontinuation of the study due to AEs for each group.

Figure 5 The incidences of the adverse events of PEX168 added to metformin vs. metformin and PEX168 monotherapy vs. placebo. Forest plots of random-effects meta-analysis are shown for (a) the risk ratio of any adverse events (AEs), (b) the risk ratio of nausea, (c) the risk ratio of vomiting, (d) the risk ratio of diarrhea, and (e) the risk ratio of discontinuation of the study due to AEs.

Network meta-analysis findings

The NMA showed that the PEX 200 and 100 added to metformin significantly decreased the HbA1c (MD = −0.91, 95% CI [−1.11, − 0.70]), (MD = −0.85, 95% CI [−1.05, − 0.66]), FBG (MD = −1.12, 95% CI [−1.58, − 0.66]), (MD = −1.06, 95% CI [−1.50, − 0.61]), and PPG (MD = −1.96, 95% CI [−3.27, − 0.65]), (MD = −1.94, 95% CI [−2.99, − 0.89]). PEX 300, PEX 200, and PEX 100 monotherapy did not significantly differ from metformin regarding HbA1c, FBG, and PPG. The heterogeneity was insignificant for HbA1c (I2 = 50%, P = 0.10) and FBG (I2 = 0%, P = 0.53) and significant for PPG (I2 = 74%, P = 0.008). Figure 6 shows the forest plots and the ranking of the PEX168 doses from highest to lowest efficacy according to the p-score. Figures S2–S7 show network plots and head-to-head comparisons among the included interventions for HbA1c, FBG, and PPG.

Figure 6 The glycemic control effects of the different PEX168 doses compared to metformin. Forest plots of network meta-analysis are shown for the pooled mean difference of the different PEX168 doses compared to metformin for HbA1c, fasting blood glucose (FBG), and postprandial plasma glucose (PPG).

The NMA showed that PEX 300 ug monotherapy and PEX 100 and PEX 200 combined with metformin resulted in higher rates of AEs, nausea, and diarrhea. However, only PEX 200 added to metformin approached statistical significance regarding nausea (RR = 8.35, 95% CI [1.97, 35.44]) and diarrhea (RR = 4.07, 95% CI [1.05, 15.82]). The heterogeneity was significant for any AEs (I2 = 90%, P < 0.0001) and insignificant for diarrhea (I2 = 0%, P = 0.44), nausea (I2 = 0%, P = 0.94), and discontinuation of the study due to AEs (I2 = 0%, P = 0.40). PEX 100 ug caused fewer AEs and diarrhea, but there was no statistical significance (P > 0.05). Figure 7 shows the forest plots and the ranking of the included interventions from highest to lowest safety according to the p-score. Figures S8–S15 show network plots and head-to-head comparisons. We could not conduct NMA on the incidence of vomiting due to the absence of events across several arms.

Figure 7 The incidences of adverse events of the different PEX168 doses compared to metformin. Forest plots of network meta-analysis are shown for the pooled risk ratios of the different PEX168 doses compared to metformin for any adverse events (AEs), nausea, diarrhea, and discontinuation of the study due to AEs.

Assessment of publication bias

The funnel plot did not rule out publication bias, as shown in (Figure S16). Egger’s (P = 0.077) and Begg’s (P = 0.57) tests revealed no evidence of publication bias among the included studies.