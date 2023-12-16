EFE Introduces Quantum Glasses: Leading the Way to the Future of Eyewear

efe glasses

New York, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a landmark innovation, EFE, the renowned eyewear brand from the Netherlands, proudly announces the launch of Quantum Glasses. Designed to meet the growing challenges of the digital age, Quantum glasses represent a major leap forward in eyewear technology, providing unprecedented protection and enhancement for eyes frequently exposed to digital screens.

Quantum glasses: a synthesis of technology and comfort

Quantum Glasses are a revolutionary product designed to combat the adverse effects of prolonged exposure to digital screens. Unlike traditional blue light-blocking glasses, these glasses include advanced features that go far beyond reducing digital eye strain. They provide comprehensive eye care, including protection from dryness, preventing prescription changes, promoting blood circulation, reducing dark circles, enhancing eye beauty, and preventing bacterial growth. The lenses boast an anti-reflective coating and are physically optimized to reduce reflections, ensuring clear vision and comfort.

Innovative features of quantum glasses

1.Advanced Anti-Fatigue Technology:

The glasses use superconductive heat and mass transfer technology, maintaining a constant temperature around the eyes. This innovative approach not only prevents eye fatigue but also plays a vital role in preventing the progression of eyeglass prescriptions.

2.Eye Beauty Enhancement:

Wearing Quantum Glasses reduces eye fatigue, promotes blood circulation and reduces dark circles, allowing users to balance eye beauty care during work or study sessions.

3.Antibacterial lens surface:

Quantum glasses use a unique physical interference technology that optimizes the micro-molecular structure of the lens material, resulting in an antibacterial effect that inhibits the growth of bacteria. The main targeted bacterial strains include Escherichia coli, Salmonella, Staphylococcus aureus, Candida albicans and Klebsiella pneumoniae, ensuring eye hygiene and health.

4.Comprehensive blue light protection:

The lenses are specially designed to reduce the effects of blue light emitted from various digital devices. This feature helps reduce eye fatigue, dryness and discomfort, further enhanced with radiation protection and anti-glare capabilities.

About EFE Glasses

EFE Glasses, representing contemporary Dutch lifestyle aesthetics, follows an online direct-to-consumer approach. Committed to providing customers premium eyewear at highly competitive prices, the brand offers a diverse selection, including prescription glasses, sunglasses, sports glasses, reading glasses, quantum glasses and a variety of lens and frame options. Pricing starts at $4.99, ensuring affordability for a wide range of products

Conclusion: A New Approach to Digital Eye Health

Quantum Glasses by EFE are more than just glasses; They are testament to the brand’s commitment towards innovation, quality and customer welfare. They represent a harmonious blend of technology and design, designed to protect, enhance and beautify eyes in the digital age. These glasses are not just a product; They are protectors for your eyes, a statement of style, and a step toward a future where technology and health meet seamlessly.

For more information and to explore the range of Quantum Glasses visit the EFE Glasses website.

