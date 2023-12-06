EE first launches streaming TV in UK with custom Apple TV box

Photo: EE

BT-owned EE is introducing its new TV on broadband offering, providing live and on-demand services as an alternative to set-top boxes that include a customized Apple TV – a first for the UK.

The new IPTV service continues the replacement of the BT brand with EE and excludes Hawaii, offering free-to-air and premium channels in a range of packages starting at £18 per month on top of the required EE broadband subscription. Gives.

Unlike rival services from Sky and others, EE TV is available with a standard “mini” box, a “Pro” box that includes a hard drive to record live TV, or the popular Apple TV set-top box, all in one. At the same price.

EE has partnered with Apple to create an EE TV app with live streaming and on-demand content, a custom EE-branded remote including a TV Guide button, and automated setup for Apple TV boxes.

EE has streamlined the TV interface with quick access to live channels and third-party apps like BBC iPlayer, as well as an integrated search to find content across multiple platforms and free with additional set-top boxes at no extra cost Multi-room TV provided.

All 24-month contracts come with live free-to-air channels and catchup, with a range of additional services and premium channel packages available, priced between £4.99 and £76 a month, with customers flexibly Are able to add or remove packages. -On a monthly basis.

“The focus on choice and flexibility helps meet the needs of the price-conscious consumer, while also bringing a new live TV experience to Apple TV 4K,” said Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at PP Foresight.

The new TV boxes are part of EE’s diversification into consumer electronics retailing and other areas beyond phones and broadband, which also includes a new EE ID system similar to logging into services with Apple or Google.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com