Edward Snowden says he’s looking at Bitcoin charts while everyone else is glued to the Super Bowl game

While fans around the world were watching the spectacle of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Edward SnowdenThe former National Security Agency contractor was focused elsewhere.

What happened: “Everyone is watching the #SuperBowl and here I am looking at the Bitcoin charts,” he, ex, posted on Twitter.

This happened because major crypto companies did not show any ads during the Super Bowl this year. The usually high-profile event for crypto advertising was notably silent in that regard. was an exception Twitter And Block Inc co founder jack dorsey, who was in attendance, sat next to music icons Jay Z and Beyoncé wearing a ‘Satoshi’ sweatshirt. This Shirt Was a Subtle Tribute to Anonymous Bitcoin BTC/USD creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, and echoed Dorsey’s famous support for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s value rose above $48,000 on Sunday, its highest level in a month. The surge comes against the backdrop of Lunar New Year celebrations in Asia.

The cryptocurrency market has seen significant investment activity as several BTC exchange traded funds have absorbed over a billion dollars, relieving Bitcoin selling pressure, indicating increased demand.

why it matters: Although Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust Now one exchange-traded fund, facing slowing outflows, has seen a reverse increase in inflows into the new US spot Bitcoin ETF. These ETFs saw notable net inflows of $541 million on February 9, more than their first day of trading. Meanwhile, GBTC experienced the lowest amount of outflows, with a 91% decline from the largest daily outflow recorded in January.

Earlier in January, Snowden had made comments targeting jamie dimonJPMorgan CEO after approval of Bitcoin ETF Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). His tweet read, “How strange was it for the SEC to approve a Bitcoin ETF, to transform the CEO of JPMorgan from the king of the money to the guy who spends half of every interview insisting “I need Bitcoin.” Don’t care” and the other half was crying that he stole his wife and shot his dog.”

price action: Bitcoin was trading at $44,515, up 3.91% over the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

