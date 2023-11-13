Edward Katzin has been appointed CEO of ClickBank, a Boise internet retailer.

Katzin has spent more than 20 years working at the intersection of financial services, telecommunications, and technology with a focus on building highly reliable commerce platforms operating at scale.

He was previously at Apple, where he was director of global retail payments and geo expansion. He has held leadership, strategic, and product defining roles for a broad spectrum of companies including Apple and Visa and several successful startups. In addition to having led technology/business transformations at large and small corporations, he is also an inventor and holds several patents.

“Edward’s leadership and experience are unparalleled,” said Geoffrey Hoyl, chairman of the board for ClickBank. “He has applied his experience to multiple innovative companies and projects in the fields of payments, e-commerce, high-frequency trading, telecommunications, retail and insurance. We are excited he is bringing his passion and expertise to the ClickBank team.”

“ClickBank and its world-class team have successfully built a reliable and trusted ecommerce ecosystem for product suppliers, digital marketers and consumers,” said Katzin. “We will drive ClickBank’s continued growth with the introduction of new products and businesses to the market. I am also excited about the work our emerging technologies team is doing to develop services enabling contextual conversational commerce.”