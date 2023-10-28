Edward Enninful named most powerful black person - Black Enterprise

By rafael pena

According to the BBC, on 26 October, editor-in-chief Edward Enninful OBE British VogueEarned the prestigious title of Britain’s Most Influential Black Person, according to Powerlist 2024, an annual recognition of individuals of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage, now in its 18th year.

The list serves as a platform to celebrate Black role models, especially for the younger generation. Notable personalities featured on this year’s roster include Bank of England Chief Financial Officer Afua Kei and high-profile star Steven Bartlett. Dragon’s Den And a prominent podcaster.

Enninful, the first black person to hold the respected post of editor-in-chief British Vogue, recently announced its departure to focus on global brand expansion and new projects. Along with this role, he also serves as European editorial director of Condé Nast.

Enninful, 51 and originally from Ghana, described his ranking as a huge honor that “really highlights black people who break boundaries, who are fearless and champion what their own What does it mean to be truly diverse across industries,” he told the BBC. ,

Enninful’s remarkable journey began when he moved to London with his family at a young age. After riding a train during her teenage years, she briefly pursued a career in modeling. At the age of 18, she began her editorial career as a fashion director. Identification, a British youth culture magazine, making her the youngest person appointed as an editor at a major international fashion publication.

The Powerlist includes various influential individuals from various fields spanning from business, science and technology to the arts. Some other notable names in this year’s list include Lord Woolley of Woodforde, co-founder of Operation Black Vote and principal of Homerton College, Cambridge University, and model and activist Munroe Bergdorf. Notable comedians Mo Gilligan and entrepreneur Patricia Bright also feature. Over the years, luminaries such as former Microsoft US Chief Digital Officer and Corporate Vice President Jackie Wright, seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and former Children’s Laureate Mallory Blackman have held the No. 1 spot on the powerlist.

Source: www.blackenterprise.com