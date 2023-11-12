Education sector fears another blow after Covid as political chaos continues

There are fears of another blow to the country’s education sector as political chaos persists after massive learning losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic three years ago.

Schools remained closed for one and a half years from March 2020 during the pandemic.

Over the past two weeks, primary and secondary level institutions – home to approximately three crore children – have seen a decline of at least 15-20% in student attendance, mainly due to the persistent blockade imposed by the BNP and other opposition parties. And because of the strikes. parties.

The parties began a political shutdown on 29 October and vowed to continue it until their demands, centered on the upcoming general elections, are met.

The examination schedule has already been disrupted with the rescheduling of annual assessments for Class VI and VII students under the new syllabus from November 5 to November 9.

Annual examinations for classes eight to ten across the country are set to begin this week, as the Education Ministry has directed to finish all assessments by November 30.

If political instability remains high, parents are concerned about the timely completion of SSC exams in 2024, which is scheduled to begin in the second week of February.

Meanwhile, examinations in most public universities have also been rescheduled, although classes are continuing.

Many private universities and English medium schools in the capital have started online classes to complete their courses within the stipulated time, but they are worried about the lack of physical presence of students.

When visited on November 5, the attendance of students at Graduates High School in Tipu Sultan Road in Old Dhaka and Shaheed Smriti High School in Nawabpur was found to be down to 20%.

Bajlur Rasheed, assistant principal of Shaheed Smriti High School, told Business Standard, “Due to the blockade, the attendance of students has now dropped from the normal 85-90% to 60-65%.

He said that parents of students living away from school are now afraid of sending their children to school. Students who live in nearby areas have better attendance.

“Most of our students live in nearby areas, yet their attendance has dropped by 10-15%,” Ranjan Kumar Roy, principal of Khilgaon Girls School and College, told TBS on November 9.

There was full attendance of students during the assessment tests for Class VI and Class VII on November 9, he said, adding that there is pressure on teachers and parents, especially due to security concerns, as the annual exams are scheduled to begin from November 13.

The annual examination of Fatima Mahnoor, a Class 3 student studying in Mirpur Cantonment Girls Public School, began on November 10.

Usually, she uses the school bus for transportation to and from her home in Mirpur-11 area, but the service has been closed since the lockdown began.

“Now, I reach school with my grandson by auto rickshaw. We don’t use public buses because of the fear of arson,” Fatima’s grandfather Giyas Uddin told TBS.

Education officials say that if the annual examinations of schools are not completed in November, it will not be possible to train teachers for the new curriculum in December. Besides, the plan to implement the new curriculum in three more classes next year will also be difficult to start on time.

Sources in the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education said that the annual examination and summative assessment examinations will be conducted on time. However, after looking at the situation new steps can be taken.

Regarding the ongoing political events, Education Minister Dipu Moni recently said in a press conference that the strike and blockade have created many difficulties for the students, creating fear in the minds of the public.

He said, “Many students are now voters. A program that leaves student voters in uncertainty cannot be called a political program.”

Moreover, job seekers faced a lot of trouble in reaching Dhaka to take part in the preliminary examination for Senior Officer (General Post) in 10 government-owned banks and financial institutions on November 10.

The applicants had earlier sought postponement of the test citing shortage of long distance buses amid the blockade, but the authorities did not pay heed to it.

The fourth phase of the nationwide blockade called by the BNP begins today, demanding the resignation of the current government, formation of a non-partisan government for the upcoming general elections and the release of party figures including chairperson Khaleda Zia.

