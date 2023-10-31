Education Department penalizes student loan servicer for billing mistakes

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks to reporters during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on June 30, 2023, in Washington, DC.



Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The U.S. Education Department has taken the unusual step of penalizing the largest federal student loan servicer for failing to timely send billing statements to 2.5 million borrowers.

The department said Monday it will pause $7.2 million in payments to the Missouri State Higher Education Loan Authority, known as MOHELA, for the month of October. It announced that, of those 2.5 million borrowers, more than 800,000 failed to make loan payments on time in October, the first month payments are due since the pandemic pause began in March 2020.

“The actions we have taken send a strong message to all student loan service providers that we will not allow borrowers to suffer the consequences of gross servicing failures,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “We are committed to fixing our country’s broken student loan system, and that includes strengthening oversight and accountability and taking every possible step to improve outcomes for borrowers.”

Mohela did not respond to a request for comment.

The department’s announcement comes amid widespread reports of loan servicing errors and borrowers waiting hours before reaching service personnel who could explain and ultimately fix those mistakes. In fact, the department itself has listed these errors extensively — in a recent internal memo obtained by NPR and reported for the first time. Washington Post,

In that October 17 memo, the Office of Federal Student Aid (FSA) listed several large groups of borrowers who have been hurt by servicers’ errors during repayment.

In addition to the 2.5 million borrowers who did not receive timely billing statements from MOHELA, about 16,000 borrowers had petitioned the department to cancel their loans because they were defrauded by a for-profit college, the memo said , but they had to make repayment by mistake. These borrowers were then supposed to be placed in a special payment-free forbearance until their claims were reviewed and, potentially, their loans were paid off.

And then the same thing happened with Dan Szyman.

“this is insane!”

Szyman, a 43-year-old father of three, works as an outpatient mental health nurse at an opioid addiction treatment program near St. Louis.

They were previously enrolled in the REPAYE income-driven repayment plan and were automatically enrolled in the Biden administration’s new, more generous repayment plan, known as SAVE. At the end of the summer, Szyman remembers logging into her student loan account and seeing that her new monthly payment starting in October would be $99.

“This is very possible,” he recalls thinking. “You know, I have three kids. Any little bit helps.”

But then, in September, Szyman received a notice from his servicer, Mohela, “that said my bill would be $633. And I said, ‘This is crazy!’ So I called him immediately.”

An employee at the MOHELA call center told Szyman that a “system glitch” had occurred. She remembers being told: “‘We’ll fix it for you.’”

But it was not corrected. When she called again, a different call center employee told Szyman that her loan would be forgiven until the “glitch” was resolved. And it stays there.

An Interior Department Education memo shows Szyman is in good company: 78,000 borrowers experienced something similar. Everyone’s accounts were transferred from one servicer to another and they were moved from the old income-driven repayment plan to the new SAVE plan.

What was wrong? According to the memo, “Their monthly payments were incorrectly calculated based on incorrect family size, family income and spouse’s loan balance.” It is unclear which of these factors were involved in Szyman’s six times larger payment.

“You know, I can deal with bureaucracy and, you know, sit on the phone for four hours,” says Szyman, who told NPR that his calls to Mohela lasted between two and four hours. “But there are a lot of people out there who can’t do that… and those people are probably struggling.”

The Education Department announced Monday that it has directed service providers to put all borrowers affected by these mistakes in forbearance for any interest owed and to count that forbearance time as credit toward Public Service Loan Forgiveness . That’s good news for Szyman, who says he’s just 17 payments away from having his loans forgiven under the program.

“You know, that’s what I’ve seen from this administration — that they’re really trying hard to help people like me,” says Szyman, who says he’s disappointed in his servicemember but wants to look past the mistakes. Appreciate the steps taken by the Education Department.

share the blame

While borrowers welcomed the Education Department’s announcement, Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., who chairs the House Education Committee, made clear that she believes the department bears most of the blame for these failures. Is entitled to.

“Servicemen need to do their best. But that doesn’t mean the department is in trouble,” Fox said in a statement. “For more than three years the Department has known that it would need to make repayments to borrowers. Yet, the Department failed to provide any evidence that it had any real plan to do so. Congress, servicers, borrowers, and taxpayers all Left in the dark. But now the department is suddenly shocked that there were errors?”

Congress also bears some responsibility for these mistakes, voting this year to flat-fund the Office of Federal Student Aid and its loan servicing contractors, as congressional Republicans clashed with the White House over Biden’s sweeping student loan relief plans. Fought together.

This means the FSA and its servicers are given the same amount of money for 2023 as they received in 2022, although, as the FSA memo makes clear, “28 million borrowers will now be receiving a payment for the first time in at least three and a half years.” Typically 20 times more than the number of borrowers making repayments in a single month.

“It would certainly help if the government actually provided more resources to get the job done,” says Scott Buchanan, head of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, an industry trade group. “There is a backlog on FSA SAVE applications and servicers are facing challenges with all the system changes we had to make in a hurry, but we are all working together to identify them and fix them quickly.”

Not only are borrowers returning to the system in unprecedented numbers at once, but the questions they are asking call center personnel are unusually complex, the memo said. That’s because, as Buchanan says, the student loan system has changed dramatically in recent years.

As a result, the time spent on hold for borrowers who need help is averaging 58 minutes, according to the memo. Call length is 70% longer than in 2019. It’s little surprise, then, that more than half of borrowers, 52%, who called for help gave up before they even got help.

