Edo group supports Otono ahead of governorship campaign

A leading group for good governance and progressive change in Edo State has presented branded T-shirts to Barrister Kasimu Otono ahead of the upcoming Edo State governorship election.

Otunno, who is contesting for the governorship of Edo State under the All Progressives Congress (APC), was welcomed by the group in Lagos on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Hassan Abiri, representing Edo Concerned Progressives, said at the event that the time has come for progressive leaders like Otono to take over the reins of leadership in Edo State.

According to Abiri, the group with a membership base of over 1,500 is self-sponsored and committed to working diligently to get Barrister Kasimu Otono as the governorship candidate of the APC and then the elected governor of Edo State in 2024 .

He further explained that the group is spread across three senatorial districts of Edo State and there is a coordinator in each district, noting that Otono’s humility and his excellent character and ability are some of the things that have endeared him to the group.

Otono, while thanking the group, said he would never let the people of Edo State down with the leadership he is bringing to the state.

He also used the opportunity to congratulate the group for becoming the first major aid group to officially register to work with the campaign organization for the realization of the ‘Barrister Kasimu Otono (BKO)’ project.

Otono is a legal practitioner, philanthropist and real estate entrepreneur who hails from Idegun-Anwen, Ward 8 of Etsako West Local Government Area of ​​Edo State. Born on the 10th day of January 1979. Kasimu grew up in Auchi where he started his educational journey in life.

He is the son of the late Alhaji Chief Sadiku Otono of Idegun-Anwen and Mrs. Felicia Otono of the Okpere family in Uromi (Esan North-East Local Government Area) of Edo State. The father, Chief Sadiku, was a hard-working farmer, a versatile oil marketer and electronics dealer, known as the Radio Doctor due to his proficiency in repairing radio sets among other electronic equipment. Chief Sadiku was so versatile in the business world that popular music artistes across Edo State needed him to market their art during the late 80s to early 90s before venturing into oil marketing in 1989, where He was. Texaco dealer in Auchi and later became owner of his own independent oil marketing firm called Futono Oil in 1998.

He grew up under the strong tutelage of his father, who despite being an affluent man, always took him and his siblings to the farm.

Through this regular practice up to the university level, Otono became accustomed to hard work and philanthropy due to the work done in cultivating crops and his father’s attitude of giving unconditionally to the poor.

Growing up in Auchi did not take him away from his roots as an Idegan-Anwen person. His father made sure the whole family always came home, met and recognized people of their heritage as well as learned the customs and traditions of the Idegun-Anwen.

