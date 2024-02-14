Following a complete redesign last year, the 2024 Chevrolet Colorado proves how transformative the midsize pickup truck market has become. In a region where slow and steady change used to be the norm, this generation of Colorado boasts dramatic new styling, a standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and the latest technology features and driver assistance systems.

However, it’s not the only new truck competing for the top spot. The Toyota Tacoma has been completely redesigned for 2024. Even though the previous iteration took a long time to reboot, the Tacoma was a sales leader and enjoyed an enviable reputation for strength. The 2024 model builds on this foundation and improves on key factors such as refinement, fuel efficiency and cabin comfort. Edmunds experts compared these trucks head-to-head to see which is the better buy.

Engine and fuel economy

With their recent redesigns, Toyota and Chevy ditched the previously optional V6 engines in favor of turbocharged four-cylinders in different tunes. That number is three in the Tacoma, including a hybrid, while the Colorado’s powertrains have been reduced to two. The Tacoma’s gas engines range from 228 horsepower to 278 horsepower, with the hybrid powertrain offering 326 horsepower. During testing of the midrange engine, Edmunds experts found it lively and paired well with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.

Motivating the Colorado is a turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 237 horsepower or 310 horsepower in high-output format. Edmunds found the Colorado’s turbo-four equally responsive in daily driving. The Colorado returns an EPA-estimated 16-22 mpg combined, depending on the variant chosen. There are no official EPA figures yet for the 2024 Tacoma, though based on Toyota’s estimates, it’s about as efficient as its Chevy rival.

There’s nothing wrong with either truck, but the Tacoma gets a slight edge due to its wider range of available powertrains that include a hybrid as well as an available manual transmission, which is rare for a truck.

Winner: Toyota Tacoma

Towing and off-road capability

Properly equipped, the Colorado can tow up to 7,700 pounds. This is the highest in the mid-size truck class. The Tacoma checks in at 6,500 pounds. Owners who are serious about towing may prefer the Colorado, but really any truck is suitable for towing most small to medium-sized trailers.

It’s a similar story with the move to off-road. Chevy offers the midrange Trail Boss trim level that comes with more ground clearance, all-terrain tires, and a locking rear differential to help it better deal with dirt roads and rocky trails. There’s also the Colorado ZR2 and ZR2 Bison that add even more capability. For its part, Toyota offers the midrange Tacoma TRD off-road and the decked-out TRD Pro and Trailhunter.

Winner: Tie

Features and Price

The momentum shifts in the Chevrolet’s favor when comparing standard and available features. In basic form, the Colorado and Tacoma are hard-working trucks at heart. Yet this is the Chevy that comes standard with a large 11.3-inch touchscreen with Google-based software, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a digital gauge cluster.

The quality of materials and layout of the cabin are major steps up from the previous Colorado – and a notch above the new Tacoma. Pricing for the Colorado starts at $31,095 including destination charge and goes up to $48,395 for the off-road-ready ZR2.

The Tacoma also features wireless smartphone connectivity in every trim. However, the base screen is 8 inches smaller. A 14-inch touchscreen is optional and has large menus and crisp graphics, but it dominates the dashboard and looks awkwardly placed. In general, the Tacoma lacks the refinement of the similarly equipped Chevy Colorado and feels more utilitarian. Pricing for the hybrid-powered Tacoma Limited starts at $32,995 and rises to $53,595.

Winner: Chevrolet Colorado

driving and leisure

The Colorado has the advantage when it comes to handling, ride quality and engine refinement. Bumps and other road imperfections rarely unsettle the Chevy, and its solid steering lets you navigate the Colorado with confidence. Braking performance is good, although the flat and firm cushions of the front seats can be a bit uncomfortable during long drives.

Toyota’s suspension is stiff and truck-like in lower trims. In the plus column, it’s easy to get comfortable behind the wheel thanks to the wide seating range and tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel adjustment. The Tacoma has more interior storage space and cubbies, but the Colorado is the more polished truck to take down the road.

Winner: Chevrolet Colorado

edmonds says

Truck buyers will appreciate the new Tacoma because it is a much better truck than the one it replaces. But the Chevrolet Colorado makes a better all-around case for being at the top of the midsize-pickup shopping list.

,

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Nick Kurzewski is a contributor at Edmunds.

Nick Kurczewski, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com