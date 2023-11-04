Editorial: Tribune Thums

Published Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:51 pm

For people who work in hospice care.

November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and we’d like to shine a spotlight on those who work in this field and provide this vital care to people in the community.

These individuals work with people who are in the final stages of life and are focused on ensuring comfort and quality of life for their patients.

Thank you for your kindness and dedication to these people and for everything you do to help make a difference in these people’s lives and the lives of their families.

To Freeborn County Dispatcher Lisa Repentrop.

Congratulations to longtime Freeborn County Dispatcher Lisa Repentrop, who this week was honored with the 2023 First Responder of the Year Award for Public Safety Telecommunications.

Repentrop, who has worked in Freeborn County for nearly 30 years, was nominated for the award by her supervisor after an emergency at Albert Lea earlier this year.

We thank them for their calm behavior and quick action, which made the difference to saving lives in this instance and we are sure of many others.

We also thank the Minnesota 100 Club, which created this recognition, and recognize the good work of this organization in providing financial assistance to family members of first responders killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

Until the start of the 2024 deer season.

The first weekend of November is always busy for this part of the state, as it is the first weekend of firearms searches.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wildlife managers report that most areas should have good deer harvest opportunities as deer populations are increasing in southern Minnesota.

For those planning on going out this year, we encourage safety first and hope people will use this time as an opportunity to spend outdoors with friends and family and find new adventures.

For budding young entrepreneurs in the community.

We’ve heard from many young entrepreneurs who have stepped up to start new businesses over the past few months, and their enthusiasm couldn’t be more exciting to see.

In Albert Lea, we’ve seen a new dog groomer, a new owner of a long-standing salon, a new Bin retail store, and more.

New entrepreneurs bring new ideas and a new sense of purpose and we hope that their efforts will be successful.

Thank you for giving Albert Lea a chance and bringing opportunity to the community. We hope that local residents will support these opportunities and make the services something that will endure for many years to come.

Source: www.albertleatribune.com