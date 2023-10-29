Editorial The St. Paul City Council is in a period of transition. Here are our picks for the 1st and 2nd Wards.

Opinion Editor’s note: editorial The Star represents the opinions of the Tribune editorial board, which operates independently of the newsroom.

,

Big changes are coming to the St. Paul City Council as all seven seats are up for election. Four seats are open as incumbents are not seeking re-election. With his departure the council will lose over 30 years of experienced leadership.

And, with at least four new members, the majority of council members will be new to the position when sworn in early next year. The council will address much-discussed issues, including crime, rent control amendments and expanding the city’s housing stock for all income levels. Along with legitimate concerns about the city’s deteriorating infrastructure – especially roads – they will handle the results of a ballot question that calls for a 1% sales tax increase to fund nearly $1 billion in funding for roads and parks over 20 years. Seek voter approval.

Additionally, the Council should reconsider the poorly conceived and expensive 2024 ballot initiative for a special levy increase for child care for low-income families.

1st Ward: Anika Bowie

St. Paul’s central city First Ward is the city’s most economically and racially diverse, including low-income areas in Frogtown and the North End, moderate-income areas in Midway and Union Park, and more affluent neighborhoods on Summit Avenue and Cathedral Hill. . The position is open because former member Dai Thao left office last year and appointed interim member Russell Ballenger agreed not to run.

Eight people are in the fray for this seat. Most are well aware of the issues facing the ward, and they represent the diversity of the area with different backgrounds. Three are immigrants or come from first-generation immigrant families, half are women and five are people of color.

In this area, we give the edge to Anika Bowie (anikabowie.com). The small business owner, community organizer, and political strategist has worked on numerous campaigns and understands how government works. She is a native of the Rondo neighborhood and has helped manage a six-figure budget by working with the local NAACP branch.

Bowie is running an energetic campaign, and her grassroots work enables her to reach out to communities to serve various groups in her ward. She supports the sales tax increase but questions whether there is any other funding source for the child care proposal. Bowie is endorsed by several progressive groups, including AFSME and Women Winning, as well as several DFL elected officials, including Mayor Melvin Carter.

School counselor and realtor James Lo (jameslo.org) and business owner Omar Syed (omarward1.com) are also running strong campaigns. Both oppose strict rent control policies and a proposed 1% tax increase for infrastructure and parks. Low has the endorsement of the St. Paul Chamber of Commerce and the teachers union, as well as the endorsement of several former and current elected officials. Syed is a citizen member of the St. Paul Planning Commission and is supported by current Council Member Jane Prince and several community members and business owners.

Candidate Yan Chen (chen4ward1.com) is a research scientist who has studied the budget for the city of St. Paul. He believes reallocating current funds, not necessarily increasing taxes, can better address the city’s needs.

and Suz Woehrle (facebook.com/suzforward1saintpaul), an IT representative and biking and pedestrian advocate who favors both tax increase initiatives. However, in the future she will look at other funding sources such as PILOT, or payments in lieu of taxes, which asks non-tax paying institutions like hospitals, nonprofits and universities to contribute to city services.

The DFL did not select a candidate in this race. Five candidates sought the St. Paul DFL endorsement in April, but after only three ballots in about 10 hours, the convention ended when participants walked out, with Bowie leading Syed by a few votes.

Also in the running are Lucky “Tiger Jack” Rosenbloom, a teacher, Travis Hellkamp, ​​a construction project engineer, and Jeff Zeitler (jeffzeitler.com), winemaker and entrepreneur. He did not participate in the Star Tribune editorial board interview.

2nd Ward: Rebecca Noecker

Second Ward residents have two of the four serious candidates running in the City Council race – incumbent Rebecca Noecker and Peter Butler. But Noecker, who was first elected in 2015, has the approval of the Star Tribune editorial board (rebeccanoecker.com).

His practicality and thoughtfulness are highlighted. For example, on St. Paul’s rent control policy, he worked with other council members to pass a necessary waiver of the 3% requirement, believing that a tight cap would prevent developers from building housing the city needs. Will give. (It’s worth noting that the editorial board was not in favor of the original policy, but we appreciate that Noecker understands that St. Paul is not immune to the laws of supply and demand.) She also supports a balanced public safety strategy. That includes targeted violence prevention as well as increased police funding. And Noecker correctly thinks the proposed 1% sales tax is the fairest way to pay to fix St. Paul’s crumbling streets after years of underinvestment.

The incumbent has long advocated for child care in St. Paul. He helped override Mayor Melvin Carter’s veto of a plan to ask voters in 2024 to raise property taxes to pay for child care for low-income families. The board disagrees on this issue. We argued in August that the plan as currently envisioned is too expensive and lacks specifics.

Noecker’s most serious opponent, Peter Butler, has many years of experience working for state and local government and, if elected, would bring a financial background to the council. This background gives him a more realistic view of some urban projects, such as the Rethinking I-94 initiative, which the editorial board sees as noble but in need of clear goals. St. Paul would also benefit from a more anti-tax council as residents have raised concerns about high property taxes. However, Butler’s suspicions extend too far; He opposes the 1% sales tax which the board argues is necessary.

With four of the seven current members resigning, the council is at risk of losing vital experience and knowledge of the city. If Noecker is re-elected, he will have the longest tenure on the council and could serve as an important mentor to his less experienced colleagues. This experience, combined with his thoughtful and considerate approach to policy, makes him an excellent choice for Second Ward residents.

Artist Noval Noir is also running for the seat, but his knowledge of the city’s issues and policy specifics is minimal (novalnoirforward2.com). A fourth candidate, small business owner Bill Hosko, declined an endorsement interview (billhosko.org).

,

For more information about the Nov. 7 election, visit the Star Tribune newsroom’s voter guides minneapolis And St. Paul, The Star Tribune editorial board’s endorsement of the St. Paul City Council races will continue in the coming days. Our recommendation for approval of St. Paul’s ballot question on a 1% sales tax increase came out Sunday. Our full list of Minneapolis ads can be found Here, The editorial board worked separately from the newsroom, and no news editors or reporters were involved in the advocacy process.

Source: www.startribune.com