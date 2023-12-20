Editorial: The little guys get caught in the Democratic power game

The Democrats often claim to be the party of the “little guy”. Except, of course, when it’s time to choose between the “little guy” and his big labor beneficiaries.

Last week, the Legislature’s interim finance committee, controlled by majority Democrats, refused to formally approve $58 million in spending to cover pay increases for support personnel in the Clark County School District. The catch-all term refers to bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, office workers and other low-wage district employees. The “little people” if you like.

Lawmakers had already set aside the money as part of Senate Bill 231, passed during the 2023 session. The Interim Finance Committee – which meets when the Legislature is between biennial sessions – typically approves requests to fund salary increases.

But the school district is embroiled in a contract dispute with the Clark County Education Association over teacher compensation adjustments. Many Democrats in the Legislature vocally support the union. Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager, both Las Vegas Democrats, have called on Superintendent Jesus Jara to resign because he would not accede to the association’s demands and accused teachers of breaking state law and going on strike. Threatened with consequences.

As chair of the IFC, it was up to Assemblywoman Danielle Monroe-Moreno, D-North Las Vegas, to obey her superiors. He tabled salary increases for support personnel indefinitely because he said the district’s request for funding was “incomplete” because it did not also include more money for teachers – even though the law says nothing like that. Salary increases for support staff should be linked to teachers. Salary.

Ms. Monroe-Moreno’s weak explanation for her Grinch impersonation was a fig leaf of what actually happened: bus drivers, patrons in a petty battle waged by Democratic lawmakers to pressure Mr. Jara to meet the association’s demands. And the lunch ladies became collateral damage.

There should be no surprise in this. Legislative Democrats have sided with the education establishment for decades and routinely block reforms aimed at boosting achievement and accountability in the state’s struggling public schools. In return, labor groups provide generous campaign contributions.

The interim finance committee will not meet again until next year. At some point it will approve salary increases for support staff, perhaps retrospectively. But the delay will cause hardships to many workers who were counting on extra money in their salaries, especially during holidays. There is no doubt that Democrats hope that these angry workers will aim their anger at Mr. Jara. Instead, they should remember this simple fact on the next election day.

Source: www.bing.com