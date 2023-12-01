Editorial The curtain closed on the rich life of an investment expert

One of the giants of American finance passed away this week.

Charles Munger made great efforts to downplay his royal status and his undeniable talent in the world of high finance. But to those who looked below the surface, there was no mistaking what he represented as a financier, a philanthropist, and a man who knew how to make his way in the world.

He died a month before his 100th birthday. Best known as a partner and advisor to investment superstar Warren Buffett, Munger helped his close friend build Berkshire Hathaway, a growing collection of companies and investments that has made many investors wealthy.

Of course, both Munger and Buffett were among the beneficiaries of Berkshire Hathaway’s success. He became a billionaire on the strength of his business skills.

He became a folk hero to the hundreds of Berkshire Hathaway stockholders who attended the company’s annual meetings in Omaha, Neb.

It was in those meetings – which were widely covered by the news media – that the pair answered questions and entertained the audience with their thoughts about life, investing and how to do well in both fields.

Munger tells People that the secret to a long and successful life is “simple.”

He said, “You don’t have too much jealousy, you don’t have too much resentment, you don’t overspend your income, you remain happy despite your troubles.” “You deal with trustworthy people and you do what you’re supposed to do. And all these simple rules work very well to improve your life.

Munger tried to improve other people’s lives through his philanthropy, giving millions of dollars to many worthy causes.

In some respects, he was a discreet micromanager. When he contributed to the Los Angeles Prep School, Munger insisted that girls’ bathrooms be larger than boys’.

“Whenever you go to a football game or event, there’s a huge line outside the women’s bathroom,” he said. “What kind of idiot would make the men’s bathroom and the women’s bathroom the same size? The answer is, a general architect.”

A native of the Midwest, his adult life was interrupted and shaped by World War II service. Eventually, he became a lawyer, real-estate investor, and millionaire.

Earlier he had met Buffett, with whom he had a friendship and business partnership dating back more than 50 years.

Munger’s main idea was that slow and steady wins the race and doing the right thing is wise.

He avoided making quick money and advised that “all wise investments are value investments.” What he meant was what Buffett often advised – buying good companies at fair prices and investing for the long term.

Munger certainly took his own advice – adopt a healthy outlook, live longer and set an example that people would do well to emulate.

Source: www.bing.com