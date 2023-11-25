Editorial: Record fundraising should spur reform of the campaign finance system

The recently completed election cycle was not only the most expensive legislative campaign in Virginia history, but the third most expensive legislative election cycle in U.S. history. The two major political parties, candidates and their affiliated groups raised nearly $175 million in an effort to win a majority in the General Assembly, according to campaign finance watchdog Follow the Money.

As the birthplace of American democracy, Virginia must demonstrate its leadership by reforming campaign finance rules to address the amount of cash being poured into our elections. Reducing the influence of moneyed interests will focus attention on candidates and voters where they belong.

Commonwealth voters faced tough choices when they entered their polling booths earlier this month to elect all 140 members of the General Assembly. He was bombarded with television commercials for weeks and his mailboxes were filled with campaign flyers, all trying to convince Virginians that his policy agenda was the better option.

Those campaigns cost a lot to run. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, an invaluable resource for information about officials, candidates and elections, Democrats raised nearly $110 million for their House and Senate candidates during this election cycle, while Republicans raised nearly $110 million for theirs. Raised approximately $79 million.

Compare that to 2011, when the two parties together raised nearly $75 million with all 140 legislative seats in the same election cycle. Consider also that Virginia’s off-year elections mean it’s a proving ground for campaign consultants and party fundraisers looking to get a jump on strategy for next year’s federal elections.

Many of the largest donors during this election cycle were not individuals, but political action committees and corporations seeking favorable terms for the General Assembly. The top donors this cycle were Clean Virginia (largely funded by founder and millionaire Michael Bills), Dominion Energy and Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC.

Reform proponents like BigMoneyOutVA argue that the outside influence of these groups diminishes the voice and power of everyday Virginians, who see candidates contacting corporate boardrooms and deep-pocketed donors at their expense. Polling by the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University found that voters want to see this reversed – setting limits on campaign fundraising for the Commonwealth, strengthening disclosure requirements and creating a system of public financing to ensure that So that elections can be decided on the power of ideas. More than the size of anyone’s war chest.

Virginia’s campaign laws have long emphasized disclosure rather than setting fundraising limits, assuming that transparency into who donates would be sufficient for the public to understand. But it has done nothing to stem the flow of cash and nothing to curb the influence of companies like Dominion, which spend freely without any checks and balances.

The problem is that changing those laws depends on the actions of lawmakers who aren’t eager to reform the system that got them into office. The General Assembly, in recent years, has rejected proposals to set campaign contribution limits, restrict donations to public utilities (such as Dominion), and impose a system of public financing.

But both Republicans and Democrats resented the huge sums raised for the campaign and condemned how that money was spent on ads they considered false or misleading. Voters feel the same way, as polling shows. And the off-year cycle means more money from out-of-state donors, who won’t have to keep up with election results.

Nearly 30 years ago, a commission convened by Governor Douglas Wilder concluded that “Virginia has a ‘heritage of clean government’ that needs protecting” through substantial reform of the Commonwealth’s campaign finance laws. And for 30 years, those proposals have failed to gain popularity in Richmond.

Let this be the year change happens and lawmakers seriously consider changing how elections are conducted here. Virginia’s campaign finance laws are increasingly eroding the public’s influence and it is time for the Commonwealth to return that power back to the people, where it belongs.

Source: www.bing.com