Editorial: Great spirit of entrepreneurship: New businesses abound in Enid

“Hey, look what’s happening over there!”

This is becoming a common expression in Enid with the large number of new or renovated or relocated businesses and professional offices opening throughout the community over the past several months.

“Yes, we’ve cut a lot of ribbons recently,” Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce executive John Blankenship confirmed last week. In fact, last month chamber ambassadors were at Sunset Plaza, West Garriot and a medical office building downtown with ceremonial scissors and ribbons.

New businesses vary in type, size, location and more. What remains the same is the entrepreneurial spirit that drives change and investment in Enid. Plus, each change means another business or professional opportunity to serve the people living in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma. This is another benefit of that ever elusive quality of life.

The new Texas Roadhouse, with 223 new employees, is the largest of the city’s new businesses. Others, like the new Invenergy office downtown, may be small in number of employees but big in impact, representing wind energy businesses throughout the region.

Downtown is also the site of the new Walkers Western store, PJ’s Champagne Bar and The Projects Board Shop. Head east and you’ll find medical offices and a new Hertz rental business at the airport. Going north is D Pro Lash and Chicaro’s Happy Place.

Sunset Plaza features new stores Brown Shoe Fit, The Boot Barn, Dude’s Men’s Store and Thistle Creek Mercantile.

The West Garriott Corridor is known for business, and this is where you’ll find the soon-to-be Take 5 oil change and drive-thru coffee business, Watershed Carwash, the relocated Blevins & Company offices, and Charlie’s Philly Steaks.

Wow, that’s a lot of ribbon to cut.

But, wait, move away from the highways and office or retail stores are also opening in neighborhood developments. At Oakwood and Willow, Premier Eyecare built a new clinic with TLC Dental and a new financial office will soon open. Dollar Tree opened a new store at Cleveland and Chestnut, and to the west there is a new Great Salt Plains Health Pediatrics and Family Medicine clinic at Chestnut by Garland.

Wow, all this and more in the last few months. There’s a lot happening in Enid. The spirit of entrepreneurship is strong. Even in a challenging economic and politically uncertain time nationally, Enid is getting better and stronger economically.

