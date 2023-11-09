Lights, camera, action – relief. After a record-breaking 118 days of strike, Hollywood film and television actors were allowed back to work on Thursday after their union agreed. a temporary deal With major studios.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that this news aroused excitement throughout Los Angeles. Film and television production, a major part of the regional economy, has ground to a near halt over the past six months after the Writers Guild of America went on strike in May and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists staged a strike. In July.

The writers reached an agreement in late September, but the industry remained largely closed for business while actors and studios continued negotiations.

The work stoppage affected not only writers and actors, but also camera operators, set decorators, production assistants and other crew members who were sidelined, as well as businesses and their employees who depend on the industry’s spending, including restaurants. , dry cleaners and others. hotel. two attacks taken together Estimated $7 billion Economic toll.

Still, union leaders have argued that the gains were worth the pain; This year was a turning point for the industry and they had no other recourse to try to reverse the decline in the livelihoods of their members. The strikes by writers and actors were part of a wave of labor actions across various industries this summer, including walkouts by workers at hotels, automakers and hospitals. The revived labor movement has been driven by concerns that wages have stagnated and working conditions have deteriorated, and that workers need to demand more from their employers after years of accepting less.

This deal achieves everything that SAG-AFTRA leaders had pushed for in order to ensure that acting members can continue to have a sustainable career. The union said the contract is worth $1 billion And it includes higher wages and greater contributions to health and pension plans, increased residual payments for shows streamed online and new rules for actors’ consent and compensation on the use of artificial intelligence.

That last one — rules on the use of AI — proved to be a big sticking point for the union and the coalition of motion picture and television producers, which includes Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Discovery-Warner, NBC Universal and Sony. , Both actors and writers pushed for human contributions to be replaced and to limit compensation when their work or likeness is used. Initially, studios were hesitant to include such language in contracts but eventually succeeded.

In many ways this agreement is a win for both sides. This provides stability and clarity as technology and consumer media habits are rapidly changing.

For actors, the deal appears to reverse trends in compensation and working conditions, which the union has warned will make it difficult to maintain “the middle-class lifestyle that comes with working as an artist.” The streaming business model harmed artists’ income by paying less in residuals (fees for re-aired shows) than traditional broadcasting, and due to shorter seasons and longer gaps between seasons, with solid salaries for actors that were not stable. It became difficult to maintain work.

Still, significant challenges lie ahead. Industry analysts predict fewer jobs for actors and writers in the coming years as streaming services face pressure on Wall Street to cut costs and deliver reliable profits, reducing the number of shows and movies they order. Is. Services are also likely to increase prices, which could lead to lower subscriber numbers, and more shows to be removed from their platforms, cutting into balance payments.

Additionally, the contract with the union representing truck drivers, film editors, set decorators and other crew members expires next summer. They have already been unemployed for months due to production shutdowns and another strike next year would be devastating.

Now deals with studios for writers and actors have opened a path toward progress.

Hollywood is now open for business again, and should stay open, with wages, benefits, and stability that will ensure the entertainment industry remains a creative force and economic force that Los Angeles and California can rely on.

Source: www.bing.com