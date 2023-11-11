Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) will train 22 professors from various institutes and universities of Uttarakhand to mentor students to promote entrepreneurship development and startup creation. The training program comes under the Devbhoomi Entrepreneurship Scheme sponsored by the Department of Higher Education, Government of Uttarakhand. The six-day program began on November 5 at the institute campus.

As part of the programme, knowledge-sharing sessions will be organized on innovation, enterprise creation and state and central government run schemes and their benefits. The training will prepare professors to inspire students in team building and coordination, and help improve the techniques of creative thinking, design thinking, business model canvas, business plan, startup incubation, funding and entrepreneurship teaching. After the training, professors will be equipped to mentor students and develop leadership skills in them. Detailed workshops will also be organised. An action plan will be made for each participant and a presentation will also be given.

Dr. Deepak Pandey, nodal officer of Devbhoomi Entrepreneurship Scheme and assistant director of higher education department, said, “The objective of the scheme is to develop an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship in the universities and government institutions of Uttarakhand as per the new education policy.” -2020.”

According to Dr. Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII, “It is necessary to promote entrepreneurship and startup creation among the youth from different sectors of the society to promote economic growth and development. I commend this effort which aims to harness the demographic dividend to promote entrepreneurship with the support of faculty mentors. My congratulations to the Higher Education Department, Government. Of Uttarakhand.”

Under the Devbhoomi Entrepreneurship Scheme, a total of 90 professors will be provided entrepreneurship training in three groups. For the first group, 22 faculty members from various government institutions of Uttarakhand have reached Ahmedabad to participate in this training programme. Faculty members from Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehrigarhwal and Uttarkashi are participating in it. The participants have been selected through the General Enterprising Tendency Test (GETT).

In the next 5 years, EDII will provide guidance to about 50,000 students with the help of trainers and 15,000 students will be given entrepreneurship training under the Devbhoomi Entrepreneurship Scheme.

After the six-day training program, a two-day boot camp will also be organized in various institutions of Uttarakhand.

