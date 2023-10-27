Industry leading tools authority, AJ Madison, is pleased to be joined by finance content creator and influencer, Sam Jarman, who specializes in providing tips related to sustainability, finance and how to save money. To make Black Friday even more attractive for purchasing new equipment this year, AjMadison is introducing 15-month interest-free financing from November 1-19 for those who apply and qualify for this opportunity. There is a $100 gift bonus for. The new financing opportunity will launch on Wednesday, November 1. AjMadison is also offering a Black Friday Pricing Guarantee. One can shop early for appliance deals with the confidence that they are getting the best price as the company guarantees that its customers will pay the same selling price at the beginning and end of the sale, which is from November 1 to 30, Will run till 2023. If the manufacturer makes a price adjustment at any time during the sale, AjMadison will refund the difference. Customers can contact AjMadison at 800-570-3355 or email [email protected] for assistance with any Black Friday price adjustments. This special offer is in addition to the company’s ongoing In Stock Promise™ and Everyday Price Match policy.

“Our new interest-free financing has much better terms for consumers than using most credit cards and we encourage customers to sign up before they start shopping on our website or at our showroom in New York, Washington, D.C. Encouraged to obtain pre-qualification. And Miami,” explains Amy Chernoff, vice president of marketing for AjMadison. “With this new financial opportunity, a person can opt for a different level of appliances than their initial plan anticipated when designing their kitchen or laundry room. It’s important to note that the sale starts on November 1, and prices will not change on official Black Friday, November 24, or Cyber ​​Monday, November 27. Purchasing early during the sales event assures customers that they will secure the equipment they want. This special offer pricing before the item sells out this year. Designer brands are represented in this sale event. For example, the café will offer discounts of up to $4,100, and luxury brand Fisher & Paykel will receive a 40% discount on select available appliances when working with a designer on their appliance packages.

AjMadison serves both the public and businesses nationwide, offering an unmatched selection of top-rated home and kitchen appliances representing more than 150 brands. The company has an exceptional team of appliance experts to help customers understand the wide range of brands available, with thousands of in-stock products ready to ship. Founded in 2001, this family-owned business has become a leading online retailer of top-rated appliances. The 16,000-square-foot flagship showroom in Brooklyn at 3605 13th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11218 serves the New York tri-state area and border states. In 2020, a second AjMadison showroom opened in the Washington, DC Marketplace at 8500 Leesburg Pike, Tysons Corner, Virginia 22182, and in 2022, an 8,500 square foot showroom opened at 2983 NE 163rd Street in Sunny Isles, Florida. AjMadison is dedicated to the principle of “After Sales Service”, standing with each customer from the point of purchase to the lifetime of the equipment.

Sam Jarman loves helping people make and save money. He gained fame in 2019 by sharing real estate tips via TikTok, and then moved on to cover “everything money-related,” Jarman confirmed. Today she has a huge presence across all social media platforms with more than six million followers. He’s collaborating with AjMadison to share the best money-saving tips related to home appliances, including a 15-month interest-free financing offer with an additional $100 gift bonus when you sign up for the service.

‘If you’ve never heard of AJMadison, they are the best online appliance store in my opinion. In 2016, I personally purchased several appliances from AjMadison for my previous home, and I also got my current appliance set for our new home from there,” says Sam Jarman. “I recommend shopping during the Black Friday sale. Appliances are up to 45% off at AjMadison and they also offer a bonus rebate of up to $3,250. When I purchased my kitchen tool set, I got a $500 rebate. Plus, take advantage of the new 0% financing option for 15 months. Current average credit card rates are 24.45%, so using this 0% financing on a $5k dollar appliance set will save you over $1,200 per year based on current credit card rates.

Additionally, Jarman appreciates that AjMadison has free delivery nationwide, installation services and a team of experts to help with decisions. One of Jarman’s top savings tips is that the best time to find amazing appliance deals is around major holidays because retail holidays tend to have the best promotional pricing and can be combined with other discounts. If a homeowner is in the market for multiple appliances, consider bundling products from the same brand to save money. If a consumer is in the market for just one appliance, such as a dishwasher, range, or washing machine, they will find great prices during promotional periods. Also, purchase early in the game as prices do not drop during the sale period once posted, but inventory does decrease, so don’t wait.

About AjMadison

With three showroom locations in the United States and more than 2.5 million customers, AjMadison is the industry’s leading appliance authority and Newsweek’s #1 online appliance retailer. Founded in 2001, this family-owned business has grown to become the leading online appliance retailer, with more than 8,000 business partners serving homeowners, builders and businesses nationwide. AjMadison stands by its In Stock Promise™, the company’s commitment to an excellent selection of in-stock and ready-to-ship appliances for homeowners and business partners. In November 2022, the Ask the Appliance Experts podcast was launched with AjMadison Pro, covering educational topics for the design and building trades. For more information, please visit

