Edenvale entrepreneur builds ice empire Bedfordview Edenvale News

Edenvale resident Lucas Ledwaba, a former cleaner and driver, founded Luke’s Ice Master in the suburb in 2013.

The company specializes in selling, installing and maintaining snow machines, and its customers include Spur, Roco Mamas and many Engen garages.

Ledwaba’s ice making journey began 10 years ago when he was a driver for a company that sold ice machines.

Due to the increasing demand of the industry his then employer encouraged him to develop the necessary skills.

He worked while gaining experience before resigning to open his own company.

Ice plays an important role in the daily operations of many businesses. Restaurants and hotels rely on it to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria in meat, and it is especially important for seafood that is eaten raw, such as sushi.

Similarly, hospitals use ice to cool blood and preserve organs and medical tissues during transport.

Ledwaba admits that his first few years as an entrepreneur were not easy.

“I was working hand-in-hand until I enrolled in an entrepreneurship course that addressed all aspects of business management,” he said.

Demand for ice is seasonal, and his business typically slows in the winter.

Ledwaba said that during this period, he dedicates time to servicing his customers’ machines before the peak season.

Another challenge the industry faces, like many other industries, is load-shedding. Ledwaba and his team work under a strict schedule to deal with power shortages.

“Our appointments are scheduled according to the load-shedding schedule so that we can assist customers who need our help,” he said.

Luke Ice Master aims to build home ice machines in the future. If successful it will be the first South African company to do so.

Ledwaba went to China to learn first-hand from the manufacturers. They hope to make servicing their customers’ machines easier and faster.

He said, “I found that the machines are not evolving with the smart technology that we use nowadays.”

Source: www.citizen.co.za