Eden Prairie’s Starkey hopes to expand the market with AI hearing aids

No one wants a hearing aid unless they really need it. But Starkey Hearing Technologies hopes that so many people walking around with earbuds may lead to greater acceptance of the devices, which are now smaller, smarter and equipped with AI technology.

For Starkey, America’s largest hearing aid maker, increasing the overall market size as well as its share is important. The addition of new technology and over-the-counter models has increased the pressure on an already competitive industry.

CEO Brandon Sawlich said 2022 was a slow one for Starkey, as it was for the entire industry following the pandemic.

But now, boosted by its suite of AI-powered Genesis devices, the company’s headquarters on 40 acres in Eden Prairie has mostly recovered, Sawalich said. Starkey’s sales have grown 8% to 10% this year, and data from the nonprofit Hearing Industries Association showed hearing aid sales rose 10.5% in the third quarter.

The advantage of AI hearing aids is that they can recognize different listening environments – the office or your coffee shop – and make adjustments to deliver a clear experience.

“We can train that signal processing. The patient has to do less work and the signal processing is doing more work,” said Tom Powers, strategic advisor to the Hearing Industries Association.

While Starkey isn’t the only company with AI-powered products, the Genesis suite is making inroads for the company.

“It’s been very well received in the market,” said Carl Strom, the Duluth-based editor of the consumer website Hearing Tracker, who has been reporting on the hearing industry for 30 years.

Savalich took over as CEO of the company when his stepfather, founder Bill Austin, discovered that several former members of the C-suite – who ultimately pleaded guilty or were found guilty – were involved in embezzlement.

Savalich then began rebuilding the company’s leadership, including bringing in Chief Technology Officer Achin Bhowmick from Intel in 2017. The next year, the company began its exploration of adding AI to hearing aids.

Europe dominates the hearing aid market, with four of the “Big Five” industry leaders based there, three in Denmark alone. Starkey – which employs 6,000 at 29 manufacturing facilities, including 1,400 in Eden Prairie – is the only one based in the U.S.

In 2019, a global market overview from Germany-based Statista ranked Starkey fifth out of five with 4% of global hearing aid sales.

Starkey disputed the ranking. The privately held company no longer discloses its revenues, but it had sales of more than $800 million in 2015. Industry rankings compiled by Yahoo Finance put its current revenue at more than $1 billion.

Starkey has a large presence in the US and is one of the main suppliers of the Department of Veterans Affairs system.

The already complex hearing market became even more so a year ago when the Food and Drug Administration allowed over-the-counter hearing aids to enter the market.

They do not have the same strict oversight as prescriptive high-level support, but they were expected to turn the market upside down.

Although OTC involvement has disrupted the hearing aid industry, it has not been as drastic as some experts had predicted.

One reason is cost. OTC prices can exceed $1,000 a pair, Strom said. While Starkey prescription devices can cost $2,000 to $6,000, they are also covered by many insurance plans.

For example, millions of people covered under UnitedHealthcare plans, including Medicare Advantage customers, can get prescriptive hearing aids for as little as $175, said Will Shanley, a spokesman for the Minnetonka-based insurer.

For those whose insurance does not cover hearing aids, OTC options have been introduced as a cheaper, more widely available alternative. People can get these from stores like Walmart and Best Buy. According to FDA guidelines, OTC hearing aids are for people with mild to moderate hearing loss.

The FDA still recommends that patients with severe hearing loss receive a prescriptive pair.

Sawalich, who wears hearing aids in both ears, said some customers are coming to Starkey after being disappointed with the quality of OTC hearing aids they purchased.

“We have people coming into our regional offices and they’re crazy,” he said.

Nevertheless, Starkey also makes OTC devices through its Start Hearing subsidiary that sell for $899 per pair.

“We have options for our customers and patients,” Sawalich said.

The average first-time Starkey hearing aid user is 67 years old.

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, one in three Americans ages 65 to 74 and half of those ages 75 and older have difficulty hearing.

According to Fortune Business Insights, as the population continues to age, the $11.98 billion global hearing aid market is projected to grow to $21.1 billion by 2030.

Yet a secondary market – especially if the industry can overcome the stigma associated with hearing aids – is among young adults. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that one in five Americans will have hearing loss due to noise damage by age 30.

Technological advances made by Starkey and other companies can be adapted to the market. For older users, they are programming in features like sensors that can detect falls. For younger users, there’s a noise-canceling option (similar to some earbuds) and even language translation.

But Sawalich wants customers to know that hearing aids aren’t just trinkets.

“Listening is health care. It’s not consumer electronics,” Sawalich said.

The Genesis AI aids, unveiled in February, required “all new things,” Sawalich said. From new software and designs to new smartphone apps and longer-lasting lithium batteries.

“Genesis AI is the leading product in our industry,” Sawalich said.

While not everyone is as enthusiastic, nationally recognized audiologist Brad Ingrao recommended Starkey’s AI devices over one of its biggest competitors, ReSound, in a recent Seniorliving.org review.

Ingrao, the official audiologist of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf, gave both hearing aids good marks but noted one area where Starkey has the edge: “They also offer some of the industry’s first hearing aids that address health, wellness and safety. Features are supported by AI technology. These features include fall detection, step tracking, and daily brain activity reports.”

The Twin Cities was once considered the hearing aid capital of the world and home to many companies in the industry. The local Telex Corporation was making vacuum tube hearing aids in the 1930s. Kenneth Dahlberg, who had worked at Telex, founded Dahlberg Electronics in 1948. The company invented the Miracle-Ear hearing aid in 1955.

“The Twin Cities has been a real incubator for many companies, many technologies,” said Powers, the Hearing Industries Association analyst.

Amplifon, an Italian global hearing aid retailer that purchased Miracle-Ear in 1999, has its US headquarters in downtown Minneapolis. The company employs 224 people in the Twin Cities area.

“Minnesota has a long history as a hub for business and, in particular, it is home to many health care innovators. There is tremendous value in being part of this type of community,” said Alessandro Bonacina, executive vice president of Amplifon America. in a statement.

3M was once in the hearing aid business and sold those operations to ReSound in 1996.

And then there’s Starkey.

“Bill Austin changed the industry,” said David Preves, a retired engineer with hearing aid expertise who worked twice at Starkey and who holds about 30 patents for components of hearing aid technology.

“It’s still the best custom in-the-ear product out there,” Prevez said of Starkey’s hearing aids.

