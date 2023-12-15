Eddie Murphy Returns in 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' Trailer wealth of geeks

If all you want for Christmas is Eddie Murphy, this is your lucky December. Not only the first trailer dropped for Murphy’s return Beverly Hills Cop: Axel FBut he also appears in the holiday streaming hit candy cane lane, Plus, director John Landis is defending his 1983 Christmas comedy business center Starring Murphy.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is the fourth film of beverly hills police Franchise. As reported by Tudum on Netflix, “Cue the synthesizers – Eddie Murphy is back as Axel Foley. It’s been nearly 30 years since we last saw the fast-talking Detroit cop, but he’s finally headed to a new case. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F “Sees Axl on patrol in Beverly Hills, with friends old and new – and maybe even a family member.”

Director Mark Molloy said, “Some of the funniest moments axle f When eddie is improving. For me, a big part of my job was creating the right environment, getting the right people around Eddie to allow him to do the work he does best.

official summary for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Reads: “Detective Axel Foley (Murphy) is back in Beverly Hills. After his daughter Jane’s (Taylor Paige) life is threatened, he and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old friends Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton) to heat things up. And reveal a secret. Conspiracy.”

Director John Landis worked with Eddie Murphy Trading Places, Coming to AmericaAnd beverly hills cop iii

Image credit: Paramount Pictures.

John Landis recently directed Eddie Murphy beverly hills police sequel, 1994 beverly hills police third, Previously, Landis directed Murphy coming to America and Christmastime 1983 comedy business center, Although the film, starring Dan Aykroyd and Jamie Lee Curtis, did well at the box office, many scenes did not fare well, and today’s attentive audience is unable to see the film in its historical context.

“That first experience was completely blissful,” Landis told Yahoo Entertainment about working with Eddie Murphy. “Eddie was young and excited [during Trading Places], He was brilliant and thrilled to be there with Don [Ameche] and ralph [Bellamy],

“I remember them in the back of the Rolls-Royce. Ameche said it was his 99th film and Ralph said it was his 200th. Eddie said: ‘Hey Landis, the three of us have made 300 movies together!’ This was a perfect role for him because Billy Ray Valentine is an intelligent man and a very lively person.”

Eddie Murphy stars in Christmas comedy candy cane lane, now streaming on Prime Video. It’s summer on Netflix in the summer of 2024, this is the time Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Debut.

Robert DeSalvo is a professional writer and editor with over 25 years of experience in print and online publications Movieline, PlayboyPCH, Fandango, and AV Club. He currently lives in Los Angeles, where his favorite film is being shot. blade Runner, Robert has interviewed dozens of actors, directors, writers, musicians and other celebrities during his journalism career, including Brian De Palma, Nicolas Cage, Dustin Hoffman, John Waters, Sigourney Weaver, Julianne Moore, Bryan Cranston, Anne Rice and Many others are included. , Horror films, science-fiction, cult films as well as Gothic, postpunk and synthwave music are Robert’s favorite geeks.

Title: Entertainment News Writer

Biography:

Source: wealthofgeeks.com