Ed Yardeni says shares will rise 30% over the next two years as his 'brilliant 2020 scenario' unfolds.

Ed Yardeni believes inflation is falling, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates, and, with AI advancing at a rapid pace, stocks are sure to boom. By 2025, the renowned market observer and founder of Yardeni Research believes the S&P 500 will rise nearly 30% to 6,000.

“Christmas is in two weeks. This year’s Santa Claus Rally started early…will it last until Christmas? “Will the rally continue till the end of this year, and perhaps even till the end of 2024 or 2025?” he quipped in a note on Sunday. “We think so.”

This is a bold call. After all, the S&P 500 has returned investors about 10% annually since its creation in 1957, and those numbers were boosted by a huge surge in stock prices following the global financial crisis and pandemic when interest rates were lowered to stimulate interest rates. Was kept close to zero to help. economy.

But Yardeni said on Sunday he was “seeing more reason” to believe a “catastrophic 2020 scenario” where productivity booms globally and living standards rise amid rapid technological innovation. And it makes sense to pay attention – when it comes to market forecasting, Yardeni is on a roll.

some influential predictions

At the beginning of October, the S&P 500 was closing in on a 7% correction after reaching a high of 4,588 in late July. The blue chip index was still up more than 10% this year, but the pullback brought down the bearish analysts who had predicted a disappointing year for stocks due to rising interest rates.

Then Ed Yardeni came in with a contrary call. He argued that the S&P 500 would fall below its 200-day moving average of 4,200 in October before experiencing a “Santa Claus rally” to 4,600 by the end of the year.

The prophecy was a terrible prophecy. By October 27, the S&P 500 fell to 4,117, just as Yardeni had predicted. And since then, his Santa Claus rally has become a reality, with the stock rising above $4,600 amid strong earnings results and falling inflation.

Signs of ‘Roaring 2020’ becoming reality

While many Wall Street veterans have been cautious about rising interest rates slowing the economy in 2023, Ed Yardeni is leading the bulls charge. His optimistic, and now seemingly quite visionary, outlook is based on a few key factors: declining inflation, falling interest rates, and a technological revolution.

fading inflation

First and foremost, Yardeni said Sunday that “lower-than-expected inflation could turbocharge Santa’s sleigh,” allowing stocks to continue rising into 2024. High costs have hampered businesses and slowed consumer spending over the past few years, but that could change in 2024.

Inflation has declined from a peak of more than 9% in June 2022 to just 3.2% in October. And November’s inflation data could be even lower due to falling gasoline and rent prices, according to Yardeni, who noted that the Cleveland Fed’s inflation nowcasting model is showing only 3% inflation for November.

Americans’ inflation expectations, which economists believe are key to controlling consumer price increases, also have fallen recently. Last month, short-term average inflation expectations fell to their lowest level (3.4%) since April 2021, according to the New York Federal Reserve.

falling interest rates

According to Yardeni, a decline in inflation means a decline in interest rates, and this should be a boon for the markets. Rising rates have made borrowing costs more painful for many US companies in 2023, but the pain may end soon.

Yardeni is betting that after years of hawkish rhetoric, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is ready to soften — even suggesting a rate cut might occur. Powell is scheduled to speak after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday, and Yardeni believes he will face dovish sentiment. He said, “Our bet is that he will accept that if inflation continues to trend toward the Fed’s 2% target next year, the FOMC will probably lower the federal funds rate so that the real federal funds rate does not become even more restrictive.” ” , “It will be fast.”

Don’t forget to encourage innovation

Declining inflation and falling interest rates are a perfect recipe for stock market gains, barring a slide from an economic recession to a full-blown recession. But Ed Yardeni’s “Roaring 2020” prediction is more about long-term technological innovation than near-term economic trends.

Yardeni has argued this year that the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November 2022 could be the event that launches “Roaring 2020”. He foresees an era where AI will boost productivity, cut costs and increase living standards around the world – contrary to some on Wall Street who believe the hype around AI is too much.

And it’s not just AI: Yardeni believes technological innovations in robotics, gene-editing and quantum computing will help usher in a new era of economic global growth this decade. The experienced market observer predicted in a cnbc Interviewed this summer, he said his economist colleagues would look back at the current era in 2030 and say: “It started terrible, but ended great.”

Source: fortune.com