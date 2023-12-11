Ed Sheeran shares rare photo of Taylor Swift’s ‘private’ cat Meredith Gray

The singer-songwriter uploaded a photo of himself and his cat on Instagram on Monday

Ed Sheeran poses with Taylor Swift’s cat Meredith

Ed Sheeran, an early holiday surprise for cat-loving Swifties!

The 32-year-old “Perfect” singer uploaded a rare image of one of Taylor Swift’s three cats, Meredith Grey, to Instagram on Monday, and Swift fans were quick to react.

In the photo, which Sheeran shared as part of a social media photo dump titled “Dumpington #3,” the Grammy winner snuggles up to Meredith while relaxing on an ottoman.

Wearing a white T-shirt, Sheeran turns his face to a furry brown Scottish Fold cat, who is shown resting on a sweater and enjoying the musician’s embrace.

Taylor Swift fans flocked to the comments section of Sheeran’s Instagram photo carousel and, after identifying the cat, thanked him for giving him an update on the pet. Swift, 33, previously described Meredith as “private” and not a fan of the photos.

“Ed confirming Mera is alive is the highlight of my week,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “Endgame (Taylor’s version) we cheered,” hinting at Sheeran’s possible involvement. Prestige (Taylor’s version) Re-recording session.

Although it’s not entirely clear what brought Ed and his feline friend together, one thing is for sure — Swift loves her cats!

The “Lavender Haze” singer is the owner of three cats: Benjamin Button, whom she met with her “Me!” It happened on the set of. Music videos in 2019; Scottish Fold Meredith Grey, who he got in 2011; And they welcomed Scottish-born Olivia Benson to the Swift team in 2014.

Meredith, named after Ellen Pompeo’s character gray’s anatomy, who was previously described by Swift as “the cutest cat in the world”. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he explained that “self-quarantine is a way of life” for Meredith, and a year later, after some people expressed concern about the pet’s absence on social media, He reassured fans about the cat’s well-being. ,

“We’ve been hearing some rumors on the Internet lately,” Swift said. X (formerly known as Twitter) Video Holding Benjamin Button. “I mean, they’re not about you, Benj; they’re about your sister.”

“The truth is that Meredith doesn’t like having her photo taken at all,” he said. “…So yes, there it is. There’s an explanation. She’s a really private little cat. She likes to keep her business to herself. She doesn’t like cameras in her face, and who can blame her? “So here’s your update on Meredith.”

While Meredith may not be a big photo girl, her little brother Benjamin loves the spotlight. The cat notably appeared in one of Swift’s three cover photos of time 2023 Person of the Year photo shoot this month.

