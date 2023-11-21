Ed Corey, 79

Edwin James Corey, 79, of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away on November 18, 2023 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, leaving behind a legacy of cherished memories and a life well lived. The eldest son of Edwin Roy Corey and Fanny Corey, Ed was born on May 16, 1944 in the city of Derby, Conn. Ed’s journey was full of purpose and tradition.

Ed embodied the values ​​of hard work, dedication and honesty throughout his career as a true entrepreneur. His commitment to these qualities served as an inspiration to all who knew him. He started his first company at the age of 19, a chicken processing and distribution business, which made the front page of the Wall Street Journal when it was sold in 1978. He successfully started and sold a wallpaper business, an innovative retail clothing store, a petroleum exploration. and extraction businesses, and a real estate investment trust. He spent his final years bringing his creativity and entrepreneurial skills to bear as a real estate professional representing Viking Construction in North Idaho.

Ed was an avid fisherman, spending thousands of hours on his boats on Hayden Lake and Coeur d’Alene Lake and fishing in Southeast Alaska every year for 20 years, always sharing this love with various family members and friends.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Fran, and is survived by his loving wife, Joy Corey, his daughter, Katherine Corey, his son, Tony Charles and his daughter, Mary Charles, as well as his brother , is Richard. And Daniel Corey. Ed’s presence will be greatly missed by his cherished grandchildren, John (and his wife, Aidan, and children Douglas and Kel), Hannah (and her husband, father Michael, and children Genevieve, Seraphima, Melania and Samuel), Lydia (and their Will come. husband, father Theophanes, and children Phanarios and Theodore), Nicholas, Jonah, and John, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service and burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Post Falls, Idaho on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, beginning at 9 a.m. Following the service, a mercy meal will be served so all in attendance can pay their respects and those who wish can share their fond memories.

Expressions of sympathy can be expressed through contributions to St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, which Ed helped to establish and build and which has always been close to his heart.

Source: cdapress.com