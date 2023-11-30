Ed Burke Chicago: Judge denies request for mistrial after witness statement on corruption

CHICAGO (WLS) — A federal judge rejected a motion for a mistrial Thursday in the corruption case of former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke.

Burke’s lawyers were seeking a mistrial because a witness on the stand described “Chicago’s way of doing business” as “corrupt.”

Burke’s lawyers objected and it was stricken from the record.

The judge, ruling on the mistrial motion Thursday morning, said prosecutors’ questioning that led to the witness’ comments was not intentional in order to advance the Old Post Office portion of the trial.

That part of the trial was moved because the co-defendant’s attorney has COVID.

More secret recordings were played in court on Wednesday.

Hey, you’re not going to get into any trouble, and I’m certainly not going to get into any trouble at this stage of the game.

Wednesday’s testimony also comes five years after FBI agents raided Burke’s offices. That raid marked the beginning of the end of Burke’s long, powerful political career.

Burke is accused of using his position as alderman and chairman of the Finance Committee to pressure developers into hiring his private law firm.

On Wednesday, Burke sat and listened intently to prosecutors’ hearing of the corruption case against him. Much of the evidence used against Burke consists of his own words.

This week, the jury heard a secret recording between Burke and former alderman turned Gov. Danny Solis. Some of the evidence includes grainy video shot by Solís from a string he wore across his chest.

The two men were trying to convince the developer of the massive Old Post Office renovation project to use Burke’s firm, Kleffer & Burke. Located above the Eisenhower Expressway, the Old Post Office sits on four acres of land, and is 2.5 million square feet.

ABC7 political analyst Laura Washington discusses the latest in the trial of former Alderman Ed Burke.

In August 2016, the feds recorded Burke and Solis talking about the Old Post Office, a massive $600 million renovation project.

In the recording, Burke is heard telling Solis to recommend the developer to “recommend the good firm of Clafter & Burke to do the work”.

Solis, who was chairman of the city’s zoning committee, agreed to refer Burke to his firm, which does commercial property tax appeals.

After a meeting with the developer, Solis discussed with Burke his role as a potential consultant to “tee-up” more developers to use his firm.

Burke told Solis, “Hey, you’re not going to get into any trouble, and I’m certainly not going to get into any trouble at this stage of the game.”

Prosecutors also alleged that Burke illegally offered Solis a reward for any business he brought to his company.

“Hey, you know I believe that if you get help from someone to get something done, they’re entitled to share it, and it’s just up to us to find a way to No harm. No harm, really. And it won’t be the first time, won’t be the last time. I believe in sharing,” Burke can be heard saying on a recording.

Burke, 79, faces 14 counts of fraud, bribery and extortion. Prosecutors are revealing four separate episodes involving Burke, including one involving the Old Post Office.

Burke is accused of withholding his help on the issue of tax increment financing until developers used Kleffer & Burke. Until then, Burke wanted to please the developer.

When water was an issue, Burke intervened. Former Water Commissioner Barrett Murphy told jurors connected to Burke there was “heat” coming from City Hall to get the building back on the tax rolls. Murphy described Burke as “extremely intimidating”.

Source: www.bing.com