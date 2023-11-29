Ecrubox founder wins at Great British Entrepreneur Awards

Heather Horton, founder of Worcester-based digital marketing agency Ecrubox, has been awarded Midlands Service Industry Entrepreneur of the Year at The Elica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Recognized annually as one of the most prestigious awards in the world of entrepreneurship, The Elica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards received over 5,000 applications this year alone.

The judges praised Heather and Ecrubox for rapidly self-funding the global business, highlighting their strong commitment to core values ​​and vision.

The judges praised Ecrubox’s deep understanding of its target customer, which reflects the company’s business strengths. This recognition highlights Heather’s dedication and Ecrubox’s exceptional performance in the business world.

More than a digital marketing agency, the company manages and incubates many of the UK’s best performing ecommerce stores.

Many start-ups in the world of luxury fashion, lifestyle and eco-services have been partially funded through the Accelerator Program at Ecrubox, providing all the strategic, technical and marketing support needed to take a website from the first £ Designed to provide skills and services. 1 million of monthly sales.

Francesca James, Founder of The Elica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, said: “I am thrilled to see the extraordinary achievements of this year’s winners. Their success stories are testament to the dynamic and innovative spirit thriving within UK entrepreneurship. These inspiring entrepreneurs epitomize the creativity, determination and passion that lie at the heart of our country’s business success.

“Their achievements not only celebrate their own journeys but also pave the way for future generations of innovators and business leaders.”

Richard Davis, CEO of Elica Bank, commented: “It has been a real honor to sponsor this year’s GBEA Awards. Hearing the inspiring stories of this year’s winners really highlights the vital contribution British entrepreneurs make to our economy.

“At Alica, we couldn’t be more excited to see such a talented group of individuals making their mark in the business world and we’ll be keeping a close eye on what they do next.”

Source: thebusinessmagazine.co.uk