Ecovative and Limbraco unite to transform mushroom farming with cutting-edge technology

This collaboration opens doors to emerging markets in mycelium-based products, providing farmers with new avenues for business expansion.

Farmers will be provided with comprehensive training and support, ensuring seamless integration of this technology into their operations.

Green Island, NY, December 07, 2023–(Business Wire)–Today marks an important milestone as Ecovative, a leader in mycelium-based materials, and Limbraco International BV, a leader in mushroom agriculture machinery, proudly announce a strategic alliance to create specialized agricultural equipment for the production of Is of. Ecovative’s flagship AirMycelium™ crops. This collaboration focuses on developing state-of-the-art stuffing and harvesting equipment, with the aim of introducing new, high-value mycelium crops to the mushroom farming industry and accelerating the growth of the mycelium material sector.

“We are excited about this partnership with Ecovative,” says Frank Cornelissen of Limbraco International BV. “It represents a blend of cutting-edge technology and new markets, aimed at empowering mushroom farmers with the tools they need for success in an emerging and competitive industry.”

Ecovative’s technology opens up a new mushroom mycelium crop for use in fashion materials and animal-free meat. The technology is designed to integrate directly with existing mushroom farms, allowing mushroom growers to quickly add a high-value, fast-growing product line to their facilities.

To bring the growing mycelium-based industry to the mass market, Limbraco’s machinery includes custom-designed equipment that ensures consistently high yields and quality ingredients when paired with Ecovative’s patented growing process . A successful pilot with Whitecrest Mushrooms, a large commercial mushroom farm in Ontario, Canada, demonstrated the feasibility of this approach, and the farm will dedicate half of its mushroom production capacity to the new aeromycelium technology in 2024.

“Limbraco’s sophisticated and reliable equipment is essential to meet the unique requirements of Ecovative’s mycelium crop, Airmycelium.” “This strategic alliance is an important step towards increasing the production of new high-value mycelium crops for mushroom farmers, which have immense potential for food and fashion,” said Gavin McIntyre, Chief Commercial Officer of Ecovative.

This announcement comes after a year of close collaboration between Ecovative and Limbraco. Access to Ecovative and Limbraco’s mycelium production machinery will be exclusive to Ecovative’s mushroom farm network. Visit Ecovative.com to inquire about opportunities or become a contract grower.

About Ecovative:

Ecovative is a biological science and design company advancing mycelium technology to transform industries with high quality, earth-friendly materials. Founded in 2007, Ecovative makes mycelium ingredients and products commercially competitive and accessible to all. Leveraging its mycelium foundry, dedicated production capacity and a range of industry leading partners, Ecovative develops better materials for everyday needs. To learn more, visit Ecovative.com.

About Limbraco:

For more than 50 years Limbraco has been active in the delivery of mechanization, automation and complete systems throughout the mushroom growing sector. With in-house knowledge and technology, Limbraco is able to offer turnkey projects in the Netherlands and around the world. This means the engineering, manufacturing, machine technology and climate control systems required for a mushroom farm as a whole. All specific components are manufactured in-house, for example, picking lorries, conveyors, special doors, climate units, control cabinets, et cetera.

