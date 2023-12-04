Economy to slow down in 2024, economists see possibility of 50% recession: NABE

“The Drift” author offers insight on the economy and oil prices on “Kudlow”.

The US economy, which is on pace to grow 5.2% in the third quarter, is headed for a sharp recession next year, according to the country’s leading economists.

“NABE [National Association of Business Economics] The Outlook Survey panel projected stronger US economic growth projections for 2023 than the October Outlook Survey, but panelists expect growth to slow to 1% between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2024,” NABE President Ellen Zentner, chief U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley, said in the group’s latest survey.

U.S. GDP is expected to slow to 1.2% in the fourth quarter, as tracked by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow, which was updated Dec. 1, citing a slowdown in construction spending and manufacturing.

US manufacturing contracted for the 13th consecutive month, falling 0.9% in November.

Much of the third-quarter surge was tied to summer travel, which set a record in what was described as “revenge travel” following the pandemic.

Additionally, consumers also spent on experiences such as concerts, including Taylor Swift’s Erasure Tour, which ranked No. 1 with earnings of nearly $800 million according to Forbes, but these patterns remained at the same level in the fourth quarter. Likely not to continue, economists say.

Even with a slowing economy, fewer economists see a recession as likely, according to the survey, with “three out of four giving the probability at 50% or less.”

On Friday, the government reports on job growth in November with employers expected to have added 180,000 positions, up slightly from 150,000 the previous month, while the unemployment rate remained at 3.9%.

Consumer inflation is expected to ease to 3.1% next Tuesday, while the core rate, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, remains at 4%. Both remain high but far from the peak of the inflation hot streak in the summer of 2022 when the consumer price index peaked at 9.1%. The NABE survey also forecasts inflation to continue to moderate.

“Panelists anticipate a further decline in core inflation excluding food and energy costs, but doubt this will happen before the end of 2024,” said NABE Outlook Survey chair Mervyn Jebaraj, director of the Center for Business and Economics. 2% target will be reached.” Research at the University of Arkansas.

Updates on jobs and consumer inflation will be the last two major economic data reports coming at the Federal Reserve’s Dec. 13 meeting, its last meeting of the year. Currently, 98.8% of market participants expect policymakers to keep rates unchanged, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Still, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned last week that policymakers have not completed their rate hike cycle.

“We are prepared to tighten the policy further if appropriate,” he said in comments.

The market ignored the warning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hitting 2023 highs last week.

