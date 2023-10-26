Economy grows at best 4.9% pace in two years – but fast growth ‘unlikely to last’

Top Line

U.S. economic output grew at its strongest annual rate in nearly two years during the third quarter, as the economy displays surprising signs of resilience — though experts are not confident growth will continue this trajectory as a variety of headwinds continue to test the economy. Are.

Latest GDP data may indicate good outlook for US economy, but economists expect growth to remain subdued

important facts

Gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 4.9% during the three-month period ending September 30, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis data released Thursday morning. That’s also above the 4.7% expansion forecast by economists in the survey. wall street journal, This is the largest 12-month gain in GDP since the fourth quarter of 2021, which was the quarter preceding the Federal Reserve’s ongoing interest rate hike campaign specifically designed to reduce inflation and economic growth. Was expected to be brought down as collateral damage. But strong GDP growth is “unlikely to last,” Comerica chief economist Bill Adams wrote in emailed comments, suggesting that the “spending” in discretionary spending over the summer will be tempered by student loan payments. This will be further exacerbated by a number of shocks, including recovery. And a possible federal government shutdown that would impact GDP. JPMorgan economists forecast annual GDP growth will slow to 1.5% during the last quarter of 2023, which would be the weakest growth since the second quarter of 2022.

main background

The U.S. actually entered a technical recession last year when output declined for consecutive quarters, but most experts agree that the economy will recover despite a number of worrying factors, including banks’ meltdown in the spring and worst-hit stocks. has not yet entered a full recession. Market loss since last year 2008. The decline in growth came as the Fed raised the federal funds rate from near zero to a two-decade high of 5.25% to 5.5%, posing a challenge to growth as debt financing became significantly more expensive for consumers and corporations alike.

important quotes

,“We have only seen the beginning…of the impact this tightening is likely to have on consumers and businesses,” Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer at Wells Fargo Wealth and Investment Management, wrote in a note to clients this week. Cronk said every time the Fed has launched a similar campaign over the past 50 years, there has been a “sharp recession” in the economy that has yet to materialize.

Further reading

