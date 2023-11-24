Economists warn Hunt’s tax cuts mean interest rates won’t be cut until summer 2024

Jeremy Hunt’s move to cut National Insurance risks keeping interest rates high until the summer of 2024, economists have warned.

The Chancellor cut National Insurance Contributions (NICs) by 2 per cent – but financial experts say the Bank of England may have to keep rates high for longer.

The Office for Budgetary Responsibility has revised down its forecast following Mr Hunt’s autumn statement, saying the level of inflation will be higher than previously expected.

There are now fears the central bank will have to keep the base interest rate at 5.25 percent through the summer, despite widespread expectations it will cut it in the spring.

“Although the degree of additional fiscal support is a little more limited than in March, it does help margin support in terms of keeping interest rates on hold longer term,” said Nomura economist George Buckley. Wire,

Benjamin Nabarro, an economist at Citi, also predicted a delay in the Bank of England cutting interest rates – predicting Mr Hunt would cut taxes again in the spring.

“We hope both [sets of tax cuts] “To push back the start of the Bank of England’s rate cuts to the third quarter,” he said, adding that he expected the tax cuts would tilt the balance towards a more “doxious” stance on interest rates.

OBR chairman Richard Hughes suggested the watchdog was relaxed about the potential inflation impact of the autumn statement. “In short, because lending is unchanged,” he explained on Thursday.

Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak visit a Nissan factory as the company commits to two new electric vehicle models (Getty Images)

At a briefing with reporters after the statement, Mr Hughes declined to say whether inflation might have fallen more quickly without Mr Hunt’s tax cuts.

But the OBR has revised down its official projections – saying inflation will fall to 2.8 per cent by the end of 2024, before eventually hitting the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target in 2025.

This suggests higher inflation than previously forecast by the OBR in the spring, after having guided towards an inflation rate of 0.9 per cent for 2024.

Meanwhile, a senior Tory minister has rejected suggestions that Mr Hunt is planning to engage in a George Osborne-style austerity campaign.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride told ITV good morning britain: “I don’t really see us going into an era of austerity.”

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned that the autumn statement sets Britain on a path to public sector cuts “even more painful” than the Tory austerity period of the 2010s.

Sunak and Hunt have left a big headache for the next government, economists warn (Getty Images)

The IFS and other major economic think tanks have pointed out that the Chancellor had made provision for £20 billion of tax cuts in the autumn statement by choosing not to protect some departments.

But when Mr Stride was asked on LBC whether Britain was heading towards “austerity mark two”, he said: “I don’t think we’re headed there at all”.

Mr Hunt challenges further deep cuts in public spending news agent The podcast was “so leftist” for asking such questions – insisting that tax cuts would help lead to more growth, “unlocking” more money for the government.

“You’re saying the only way to increase resources in public spending is to give more public spending and less tax cuts,” he said. “Traditionalists believe you can increase the size of the cake.”

Meanwhile, in a boost to Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt, the Government has confirmed Nissan will produce two new electric vehicle models at its Sunderland plant.

The Prime Minister dismissed concerns that investor confidence in the UK has been damaged by his net zero policies, highlighting the commitments made to the UK by “company after company”.

