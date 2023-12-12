Economists say the Fed rate hikes are over. Here's what experts say you should do with your money.

Americans are paying the price of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes, designed to fight the hottest inflation in 40 years, through sharply higher borrowing costs. But with inflation now low, the Fed may be ending rate hikes, according to economists, and that will have a significant impact on your finances.

Wall Street is now predicting that the Federal Reserve will keep its benchmark interest rates steady at its December 13 meeting and beyond due to low inflation and a slowdown in the job market. After that, the Fed could start cutting rates as early as 2024, some economists are now predicting.

Certainly, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has remained mum on the bank’s next steps, saying earlier this month that it was too early to declare victory on inflation or discuss when it might start cutting rates. . But he also said that excluding volatile food and energy costs, consumer prices have risen at only a 2.5% annual rate over the past six months – not exceeding the Fed’s 2% inflation target.

“They’ve been [hiking rates] “They don’t want the market to know about it,” Jamie Cox, managing partner of Harris Financial Group, told CBS MoneyWatch. “Right now, the way the Fed is able to communicate with the markets is saying is, ‘We’re not raising rates, but don’t think for a second that we won’t.’”

While inflation is slowing sharply, the consumer price index, a basket of goods and services typically purchased by consumers, is expected to rise 3.1% in November, a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022, according to FactSet. is less than. CPI for November will be released on December 12.

Interest rates cut in 2024?

Economists are predicting that the rate hikes of the past two years may now be a thing of the past, even if the Fed isn’t telegraphing it. The Fed’s last rate hike was in July, when it raised the federal funds rate from 5.25% to 5.5%.

“We have stressed for some time that the Fed has done the long haul, but until now it has taken time to crystallize among a wide range of policymakers,” economists at Morgan Stanley said in a recent research note. Is thought.” He also predicted that the bank would maintain rates. It will remain stable until the first rate cut in June 2024.

The central bank is expected to keep its benchmark rate steady at the December 13 meeting as well as the January 31 meeting, according to economists surveyed by FactSet. But according to a growing number of Wall Street analysts, the central bank could start cutting rates from March.

This can affect your money, from your savings to buying a house. Here’s what the experts say.

More investors are relying on certificates of deposit. What are the benefits of CD? 05:28

What does the pause mean for CDs and savings accounts?

Savers have enjoyed the bright side of the Fed’s rate hike through high-interest savings accounts that can now carry annual percentage yields of 5% or more. This comes after years of meager APYs that effectively paid little or nothing to savers.

Similarly, certificates of deposit (CDs) are now offering stronger rates, making them a more attractive place to raise some money. But experts say with the Fed projected to keep rates steady for several months and then begin cutting in 2024, now is the time to lock in some of those attractive rates.

This is especially beneficial for those who were “the recipients of terrible interest rates” before the Fed raised rates, says Jamie Cox, managing partner of Harris Financial Group.

“The risk now is that interest rates will fall,” Cox said, adding that he is advising investors to stash money in some long-term CDs before that happens.

For example, some banks are offering CDs that pay close to 5% APY for up to 5 years – a rate that may be difficult to achieve once the Fed starts cutting rates. Likewise, if you haven’t put your savings into a high-yield savings account, now is the time to do so and take advantage of the top 5% rates.

What the Fed rate pause means for Americans 03:41

Mortgage Rates 2024: Will They Drop?

Home loan rates have fallen from their 20-year high earlier this year, when they were above 8%.

Jacob Channell, senior economist at LendingTree, said in an email that a pause from the Fed could help push mortgage rates even lower.

,[T]”Abandoning a December hike could ease some of the downward pressure on mortgage rates,” the channel said. First.”

See more on mortgage rates from Managing Your Money:

Even if rates fall below 7%, buying a home will remain relatively expensive, given that home prices are about 40% higher than before the pandemic.

The question is whether slightly lower mortgage rates might convince some homeowners to list their properties, given that many bought or refinanced their homes during the pandemic when rates were around 3%. This has made many people unwilling to abandon their existing loan to take out a new mortgage at a higher rate.

Can credit card companies cut the APR?

Don’t count on it, said LendingTree credit analyst Matt Schultz.

“For people with credit card debt, things are likely to get at least a little worse before they get better,” he said. “Card rates certainly won’t rise as quickly as they have over the past 18 months, but they’re likely to remain trending higher for at least a little while longer.”

Phone, Internet providers not allowing credit card payments 04:39

Because of this, experts recommend that consumers pay off any balances, which can be costly to carry on a credit card even in the best of times. But now, the average APR on a new credit card is 24.56%, the highest since LendingTree started tracking it in 2019, Schultz said.

A person with $5,000 of credit card debt with a 24.56% rate would pay $1,497 in interest and would take 26 months to pay off the balance if they made $250 monthly payments, he said.

Many Americans have spent from their savings during the pandemic, when the US provided stimulus checks and generous unemployment benefits to help families weather the crisis. But the economy is slowing, which could weaken the labor market and lead to job cuts, said Harris Financial Group’s Cox.

“A lot of people need to build their savings back up,” Cox said. “Now that everyone is working, they don’t worry so much if their savings accounts run out.”

But, he added, it is assumed that the slow economy will not affect their jobs. “People have to make sure they blow away the money for that rainy day scenario,” he said.

More from CBS News

amy picchi

Amy Picchi is the Associate Managing Editor of CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.

Source: www.cbsnews.com