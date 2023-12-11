Economists say political turmoil could pave the way for BOJ rate hike

(Bloomberg) — Political changes stemming from a slush-fund scandal could ease the way for the Bank of Japan to end its negative rate regime, according to central bank watchers.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is reportedly set to remove from his administration all officials associated with a political faction known for its soft stance on monetary policy, according to economists, making it easier for the central bank to raise interest rates. Will go. The bloc was previously led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who tried to beat years of deflation with aggressive monetary easing and big fiscal spending.

“I think the power of the Abe faction is declining, which will give the BOJ more leeway to move forward with policy adjustments such as eliminating negative interest rates,” said Takahide Kiuchi, an economist at Nomura Research Institute Ltd. and a former BOJ board member. It will be easier to grow.” the member wrote in a research note on Sunday.

Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities Co., shared this view.

“If the matter is settled by a cabinet reshuffle and there is not a snap election, the BOJ could move to eliminate negative rates in January,” Iwashita said, adding that the bank could give some kind of signal. Its next policy board meeting will end on December 19.

Political instability comes as Japan’s economy loses momentum as sluggish demand overseas hurts exports and limits domestic demand due to sticky inflation. Apart from politics, economics are also likely to have a big impact on the BOJ’s decision, said Masamichi Adachi, chief Japan economist at UBS Securities Japan and a former BOJ official.

“If the US starts cutting interest rates aggressively, it will put pressure on the yen and have a negative impact on the Japanese economy,” Adachi said. “This will make it difficult for the BOJ to proceed further.”

