Britain is at risk of a major economic recession next year, according to one of the world’s largest active bond fund managers.

Pimco Chief Investment Officer Daniel Ivaskin warned that his company is betting more than usual on UK government bonds compared to the US as he expects the British economy to struggle in 2024.

It comes as Britain grapples with interest rates hitting a 15-year high of 5.25 percent, while the Bank of England expects growth rates to remain steady.

“In the case of the UK – a smaller, open economy, a consumer that is feeling the brunt of central bank policy far more than its US counterparts – you have a greater chance of a more significant economic downturn,” Mr Ivaskin told Financial. Told the Times.

“We think there are potentially more hard landing risks.”

1) Apple forced to halt US smartwatch sales before Christmas after legal setback , Tech giant loses patent dispute to Masimo over gadget’s blood oxygen sensor

2) Audi puts brakes on EV rollout as enthusiasm wanes

3) Fears fuel prices will rise as BP suspends shipments through the Red Sea , It has been decided to stop the operation after the attack on cargo ships by Houthi militants

4) CMA calls ‘irrational’ decision after Adobe abandons $20 billion acquisition , US tech giant forced to call off Figma acquisition due to monopoly fears

5) Napo Baby at war as billionaires prepare for succession drama , Bitter disputes over inheritance among the rich are becoming more common

what happened overnight

Tokyo shares closed higher as the yen slipped against the dollar after the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.4 percent, or 460.41 points, to 33,219.39, while the broader Topix index added 0.7 percent, or 16.95 points, to 2,333.81.

Japanese markets opened with losses in cautious trading ahead of the BOJ policy decision, as there had been speculation for weeks that officials would move away from negative interest rates and a tight grip on bond yields as inflation surged.

The Nikkei strengthened in afternoon trade after the central bank announced it would stick to its easy monetary policy. The yen slipped against the dollar after the announcement.

Elsewhere, Asian shares were mixed after a seven-week winning streak on Wall Street slowed.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney rose 0.8 percent to 7,486.90, while South Korea’s Kospi was almost unchanged at 2,566.30.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.6 percent to 16,527.75 and the Shanghai Composite index fell less than 1 point to 2,930.18.

Bangkok’s SET was also little changed, while Taiwan’s TAIEX fell 0.7 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 major U.S. companies remained essentially flat at 37,306.02. The broader S&P 500 rose 0.5 percent to 4,740.56, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.6 percent to 14,904.81.

Retailers and big technology companies were among the big gainers. The biggest gains among S&P 500 stocks were Amazon.com, which rose 2.7 percent and Etsy rose 4.7 percent. Chip maker Nvidia rose 2.4 percent, while Meta rose 2.9 percent and Netflix closed 3 percent higher.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose 1.5 basis points to 3.943 percent from 3.928 percent late Friday.

