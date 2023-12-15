The Fed hinted at three interest rate cuts for 2024, even as inflation runs above its 2% target.

Some economists are predicting a fresh wave of inflation on the impending rate cut.

Reduction in interest rates increases the demand for loans and accelerates investment and spending.

The Federal Reserve hinted at three interest rate cuts in 2024 on Wednesday, sending cheers through financial markets – with the Dow Jones Industrial Index closing at fresh record highs for two consecutive days, and commodities rising.

However, some economists worry the Fed’s signals could spur another wave of price hikes.

Anyway, US inflation has not reached the Fed’s target rate of 2% – in November, consumer price inflation increased 3.1% year-on-year.

“Financial conditions are at their weakest due to heightened sentiment among market participants amid the central bank’s tightening campaign, which is likely to trigger a new round of inflation,” wrote Jose Torres, a senior economist at Interactive Brokers. In Thursday’s note.

He said all commodities had risen sharply in anticipation of “inflation rising again” in the coming months.

“I thought Powell was too quick to discuss a rate cut, as he commented just two weeks ago,” Torres said, referring to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

“I don’t see how the Fed is going to get inflation down to 2% if it’s going to start cutting interest rates,” Robert Brusca, president of FAO Economics, told MarketWatch on Thursday. Promote inflation.

But the Fed’s fight against inflation has yielded some results. November’s 3.1% was still slightly lower than October’s 3.2% print. This was well below the 40-year high of 9.1% in June last year.

Inflation softened after 11 o’clock increase in interest rates The Fed is expected to reduce spending and control price rises from March 2022. The central bank has kept the rates stable since July.

The interest rate cut will provide relief to debtors as it will reduce the cost of borrowing for anything from mortgages to credit cards. This will also increase business expenditure and investment.

Typically, the Fed cuts rates in anticipation of a recession, which Powell said Wednesday is still a “real possibility.”

However, with interest reduction comes risk.

After all, if the U.S. economy doesn’t slip into recession next quarter, “inflation will be higher down the road, and soon,” Steven Blitz, chief U.S. economist at GlobalData.tsLombard, wrote in a note seen Thursday. . By Business Insider.

Blitz himself expects that weak economic data will have an impact on the US economy in the coming months. For the Fed, recession is worse than inflation running above 2%

“With their two- to three-year timeline for inflation to return to 2%, they can afford to be patient,” Blitz wrote. “If there is a negative impact on employment, there is no patience, they will cut.”

