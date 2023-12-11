Economists say Christmas shoppers in Britain will pay more for lower prices this year

Photograph: 10’000h/Getty Images

Economists have warned consumers will be paying more for bargains this Christmas because they are getting less bang for their buck than the light-hearted splurge of a frivolous, overpriced cracker.

Although Britons will spend more than ever during the belt-tightening 2022 festive season, the resulting fare will still not match pre-pandemic Christmas past.

According to data from the Center for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), the average UK household will spend £550 this year on festive goods and services including food, alcohol, toys, games and clothing – up £70 from last year.

However, in real terms, the value of that outlay will be only slightly better in 2022 – and consumers will have to spend upwards of 20% more to get the kind of Christmas they enjoyed in 2019.

The cost of Christmas has risen by almost a quarter in three years, according to financial consultancy CEBR.

Those looking to drown their sorrows in the Christmas cost crisis will feel the pain even more, as alcohol prices have risen even faster than food over the past year. In the inflation-stricken “festive basket”, prices of classic gifts of clothing, toys and sportswear have also increased.

Alcohol and tobacco account for just £26 in the average basket, with spend on drinks expected to increase by 26% this year.

Food is the biggest part, with an average price of £135, up almost 23%. Average spending on toys, games and clothing is expected to increase by nearly 20% by Christmas 2023.

There will be a sigh of consolation for those enjoying a traditional Christmas dinner, as turkey and trimmings have been found to be only marginally more expensive this year.

Fierce competition between supermarkets over key food costs means the average price of dinner for four has risen just 1.3% this year to £31.71, research from Kantar last week showed – Which is much lower than the last recorded general grocery inflation rate of 9.1%. month.

The cost-conscious can pile on Brussels sprouts, which are now 4.3% cheaper than they were in December 2022 – but they must dig out last year’s cranberry sauce from the back of the fridge, or pay a whopping 26.5% for a new jar. should do.

Overall, Christmas spending is forecast to rise as consumers have slightly more spending power, with official data showing wage growth has finally overtaken inflation.

According to CEBR, Christmas 2022 was the most disappointing for retailers since 1998, with hyperinflation and weak consumer spending power hitting sales in the peak season – a fifth of all retail sales over the past two decades came in November and December alone Is.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com