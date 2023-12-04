Economists predict US inflation will remain calm and the economy may avoid recession

NEW YORK – Most business economists believe the U.S. economy could avoid a recession next year, even if higher interest rates weaken the job market, according to a survey released Monday.

Only 24% of economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics said they see a recession in 2024 more likely. The 38 economists surveyed come from organizations such as Morgan Stanley, the University of Arkansas and Nationwide.

Such predictions reflect confidence that the Federal Reserve can accomplish the delicate balancing act of slowing the economy through higher interest rates while getting inflation under control, without derailing its growth entirely.

“Although most respondents expect the unemployment rate to rise going forward, a majority expect the rate will not exceed 5%,” Ellen Zentner, the association’s president and chief U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley, said in a statement.

The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate to just above 5.25%, the highest level since the turn of the millennium, from near zero early last year.

Higher rates work to slow inflation by making it more expensive to borrow and hurting the prices of stocks and other investments. This combination generally slows down spending and reduces inflation of its fuel. So far, the job market has remained remarkably solid despite high interest rates, and the unemployment rate hit a low of 3.9% in October.

Most economists surveyed expect inflation to remain slow in 2024, although many say it won’t reach the Federal Reserve’s 2% target until next year.

Of course, economists are only expecting price increases to slow, not reverse, which would be needed to bring prices of groceries, haircuts and other things back to where they were before inflation surged during 2021.

According to the average forecast of economists surveyed, the consumer price index in the last three months of 2024 will be 2.4% higher than a year earlier. This would be less than the more than 9% inflation that American households will face through the summer of 2022.

Expectations among economists are divided on when the Federal Reserve might start cutting interest rates, something that could ease pressure on the economy and act like a steroid for financial markets. Some economists believe the first cuts could come during the first three months of 2024, while about one-quarter of survey respondents believe it won’t happen until the last three months of the year.

Source: www.bing.com