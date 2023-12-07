Economist says November's rally erased two months of Fed tightening

The economist says that financial conditions in America are looser than in September.

Getty Images/iStock

The environment influencing markets in the domestic round of 2023 may not be the same as the Federal Reserve had planned for the holidays.

Driven by optimism about a decline in inflation and a possible Fed rate cut next year, the stock market is once again knocking on the door of record highs in December.

But while the prospect of double-digit equity gains this year will be a relief for investors after a tough 2022, the latest rally also points to weak financial conditions.

Ultimately, the risk of loose financial conditions is that they could be counterproductive, especially if they run counter to the Fed’s own goal of keeping credit restrictive until inflation is decisively contained.

Reading: Inflation is falling but interest rates will remain high for a long time. very long.

In particular, the November rally for the S&P 500 index SPX can be traced to the 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y, which declined from a 16-year peak of 5% in October to 4.1% on Thursday.

The decline in 10-year Treasury yields from a peak of 5% in October coincides with a sharp rally in the S&P 500 in late 2023.

oxford economics

The Fed only exercises direct control over short-term rates, but 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields BX:TMUBMUSD30Y are important because they are a peg for pricing auto loans, corporate loans and mortgages.

This makes long-term rates matter a lot to investors in stocks, bonds and other assets, as higher rates could lead to an increase in defaults, but could also hurt corporate earnings, growth and the US economy.

Michael Pearce, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, believes the November rally could put Fed officials in a difficult position ahead of next week’s December 12 to 13 Federal Open Market Committee meeting – the eighth and final policy gathering of 2023. Is.

“The decline in yields and the surge in equity prices fully mitigates the tightening of conditions seen since the September FOMC meeting,” Pierce said in a Thursday client note.

The Fed is not expected to raise rates next week, instead opting to keep its benchmark rate steady at a 22-year high in the 5.25% to 5.5% range it set in July. The expectation is that higher rates will keep inflation down to the central bank’s 2% annual target.

Ahead of the Fed’s July meeting, stocks were extending a spring rally into the summer, driven primarily by shares of six mega-cap technology companies and AI optimism.

From June: Nvidia officially closes in on $1 trillion territory, becoming the seventh US company to hit the market-cap milestone

Rates were left unchanged in September, but central bankers sent a “higher for longer” message at that meeting by cutting rates to only two through 2024 instead of the earlier four. Due to this the market panicked and a series of monthly losses started in the shares.

Pierce said he expected the Fed next week to “resist the idea that rate cuts could be on the agenda any time soon” but also “make the mistake of keeping rates high for too long.”

That could mean the first rate cut will happen in September, he said, while the market sees a 52.8% chance of the first rate cut in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool on Thursday.

Stocks were higher on Thursday, poised to snap a three-session losing streak. A day earlier, the S&P 500 closed 5.2% below its record high nearly two years ago, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was 2% off its record close and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP about 12% below its November 2021 record. Was. According to Dow Jones Market Data.

Connected: What investors can expect in 2024 after a 2-year battle with the bond market

Source: www.marketwatch.com