Economist says China's problems are limited to demand, risk aversion, demography and debt

One economist said China faces the “four D’s”: demand, risk aversion, demographics and debt.

The country’s leaders are solving the problem the wrong way by focusing on the supply side instead of the demand side.

Meanwhile, foreign investment from China is drying up and officials are not understanding the seriousness of the matter.

China has been mired in economic problems with a collapsing property sector, deflationary pressures and a poor credit outlook. According to one economist, all its problems can be summarized by the “four D’s”.

“China is suffering from the four D’s: lack of demand, US and China involvement, poor demographics and huge debt,” Bill Lee of the Milken Institute said in a Bloomberg interview on Friday. “They’ve really had to deal with a lot of adversity.”

And it’s not just that those factors have weakened the economy — the country’s leaders aren’t taking the right approach to digging the country out of its hole, Lee said.

“Right now, the management of the economy, the Central Economic Work Conference that just happened, they are taking out old solutions, that is, we are going to strengthen the supply side, try to modernize our industries, and we are going to try to modernize our industries,” he said. , “We will try to shift our resources to strengthening the supply side of the manufacturing sector – this is not the solution they need to support the economy.”

That’s because China’s problems are on the demand side – simply put, no one wants to spend more. But Li pointed out that fiscal policy in China generally avoids putting money into the hands of Chinese households.

China passed a stimulus package about a month ago, but it was more focused on businesses than Chinese consumers. This also led to financial chaos.

As the economic slowdown increases, foreign capital is moving out of China. The Financial Times found that foreign investors have sold more than $25 billion worth of Chinese stocks this year, losing about 77% of the money previously invested in the market. Moody’s downgraded China’s credit outlook this month in response to investors’ pessimistic view of the country’s prospects.

“One of the things that’s going to come up [US] The election campaign is that everyone will agree that we need to de-risk China.” Lee said, “And one of the consequences we have already seen is the diversion of capital flows from China to the rest of Asia.” Is. “Unfortunately, Chinese people don’t understand the seriousness of this.”

