Economist says China's efforts to internationalize yuan and reduce dependence on US dollar are working

China’s efforts to internationalize the yuan in global finance are working, an economist said.

This year has seen a significant increase in the yuan’s share in global payments.

That’s still very low compared to dollar payments, “but the increase may point to a change.”

China may be mired in economic problems, but Beijing’s plan to promote the yuan in global trade and finance is making some progress.

The currency’s share in global payments has seen a big increase this year, from 1.9% in January to 3.6% in October, according to a chief economist at French investment bank Natixis. And even though the yuan has faltered against the greenback this year, 2023 is set to be a key year for China’s efforts to boost its currency abroad.

“The same weak renminbi has achieved something quite impressive in 2023: a rapid increase in its cross-border use,” Alicia Garcia-Herrero wrote in the Financial Times on Wednesday.

China has been encouraging the use of the yuan in trade and investment deals with other countries. It is a move that symbolizes the “de-dollarization” trend that is being seen as countries try to reduce their dependence on the dollar.

There is still a long way to go – 3.6% of global payments are much smaller than the 47.25% made in US dollars and 23.36% in euros.

“But developments could point to change,” Garcia-Herrero said.

The People’s Bank of China has recorded a huge increase in yuan-denominated current account transactions, the economist wrote. And about 30% of goods and services traded in and out of China were settled in yuan.

There are many factors driving the change, Garcia-Herrero said, a major one being geopolitical concerns. Ever since the US imposed sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, China has been keen to move away from the dollar and promote the yuan in deals with trading partners.

To boost the yuan’s globalization this year, China in October raised its share in total cross-border lending to 28% at the end of 2021 from 17%. And the People’s Bank of China has signed bilateral currency swaps with more than 30 central banks. The banks also include Saudi Arabia and Argentina, the economist said.

“These swap lines used to sit idle at host central banks, but have now begun to be called back in response to the growing financing needs of some emerging countries,” Garcia-Herrero wrote. “A notable example is Argentina, which has already drawn down the equivalent of $1 billion in renminbi from its swap line to cover payments to the IMF.”

What’s more – because China has its own international payments system that is difficult to trace – the gains the yuan has made in global cross-border payments may be undercounted.

But Garcia-Herrero said the progress the yuan has made in global finance has not strengthened the renminbi as an investment currency and foreign investment into China’s onshore markets is declining.

“On the one hand, China’s economic dominance has translated into leverage to impose its own currencies,” the economist wrote. “At the same time, the lack of convertibility of the Chinese currency makes it very difficult for investors wishing to purchase renminbi assets.”

