Economics Professor Identifies Bitcoin's Future Security Threat

Lawrence White, a prominent economics professor at George Mason University, has highlighted a potential future security threat facing Bitcoin (BTC).

Speaking during an interview with David Lynn published on October 22, Professor White expressed his concerns about the long-term sustainability of Bitcoin’s security, particularly the reward model developed for miners.

While quantum computing has long been a topic of discussion in the cryptocurrency world, scholars were surprised by its potential impact on Bitcoin. Instead, he pointed to a different challenge on the horizon and said Bitcoin has emerged as hack-proof.

“People are concerned about miners colluding to attack Bitcoin, but it would not be in their best interests to do so. “So far, it has proven to be hack-proof, and there are people who worry that in the long run, the reward model for Bitcoin will change,” he said.

What to expect once Bitcoin is mined?

He pointed to a potential issue that could materialize about a century from now when no more Bitcoins will be created through mining, and the entire reward for miners will consist of transaction fees.

“100 years from now, no more Bitcoins will be created, so it will all be transaction fees, and people are worried that may not be enough to get enough miners to keep the system secure,” he warned. .

It is worth noting that, currently, the primary incentive for miners is the reward of newly minted Bitcoins, with transaction fees playing a secondary role. As Bitcoin mining progresses, the rate of creating new Bitcoins decreases, and miners have to rely on transaction fees as their primary source of income.

The block reward consists of both newly minted Bitcoins and transaction fees. However, with the scheduled reduction in Bitcoin creation and the eventual completion of mining, the reward will depend entirely on transaction fees.

While Professor White’s concerns may seem far-fetched and hypothetical, the Bitcoin core community has a history of addressing security concerns and implementing fixes.

Bitcoin’s role as money

On the other hand, scholars comment on the possibility of Bitcoin serving as money, while supporters present the cryptocurrency as a potential means of transactions in the future. According to White, the chances of Bitcoin functioning as money are minimal. However, he believes that other cryptocurrencies could emerge and play a role.

“People have proposed this [Bitcoin] Someday the world will become money, and I am saying that I don’t see a very high probability of that. Other cryptocurrencies with a different design that give them more stable purchasing power could potentially play a broader role, and certainly, stablecoins have evolved to play quite a significant role,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is still pushing to touch the $30,000 mark. At press time, Bitcoin was valued at $29,906 with a weekly gain of 11%.

Watch the full interview below:

Source: finbold.com